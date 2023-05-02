Ree Drummond Pleads with Her Kids 'Please Come Back' as She Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie Working on Her Ranch

"Dad's making me go to work with him now," The Pioneer Woman star joked on Instagram of her husband Ladd and their empty nest

By
Published on May 2, 2023 02:08 PM
Ree Drummond Pleads with Her Kids 'Please Come Back' as She Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie Working on Her Ranch.
Photo: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty I

Ree Drummond's empty nest means more work for her.

On Tuesday, The Pioneer Woman star joked on Instagram of living solo with her husband, Ladd, now that their kids have all moved away from home.

"Kids please come back, Dad's making me go to work with him now," Ree, 54, captioned a photo of herself and Ladd, a fourth-generation cattle rancher. She added the hashtags "#emptynest #nofilter #yesterdaysmascara #okaybye" for further effect.

In the selfie photo taken outside on the Oklahoma ranch, the Drummonds both sported denim jackets, with Ladd wearing an Oxford-style shirt underneath and a classic cowboy hat. Livestock can be seen in the background standing in the sunshine.

Ree Drummond Pleads with Her Kids 'Please Come Back' as She Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie Working on Her Ranch
Ree Drummond/Instagram

"The tables have turned," commented Ree's daughter Paige, 23, who was often seen helping her dad on the ranch.

Ree shared more details about her busy morning on her Instagram Stories. With help from her two Basset Hounds, Ree and Ladd gather and sort their cattle. "This is peak romance right here," Ree captioned a video of Ladd opening the gate for her.

"So this is what it's come to ha! I'd wondered how your world would shift as those kids left the nest one by one," one follower wrote on her selfie. "Love your posts when they were young and Ladd had them all out hustling!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1Jk4uuamz/. Ree Drummond/Instagram
The Drummond family on Easter. Ree Drummond/Instagram

Back in January, the couple saw their youngest off when Todd, 19, left to continue his academic studies and budding athletic career with the University of South Dakota where he plays football for the Coyotes. Ree and Ladd are also parents to Alex, 25, Bryce, 20, and Jamar, 20.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ree recalled on her blog how Todd committed to the university just one day after a campus visit. She said he immediately took a liking to the coaching staff and athletic facilities, and on the drive home he "couldn't stop raving about the school and the football program." Todd then had a signing ceremony on Dec. 21 while the family was on vacation in Vail.

Ree had posted a few snaps of their goodbye, along with the message, "Said bye to our baby today. We couldn't love him more. I keep zooming in on his eyelashes in the first pic. Todd, I'll miss your eyelashes so much! Go have an awesome experience and keep bein' yourself, son. Go Yotes!"

Drummond ranching traces its roots back to Frederick Drummond (1864–1913), who came to the former Osage Nation, Indian Territory in 1886 when he was just 22. Generations later, the family is still in the cattle ranching business with the Osage County ranch growing to be one of the most prominent in the industry. Ree married into the business in 1996, when she wed Ladd.

Related Articles
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cq1Jk4uuamz/. Ree Drummond/Instagram
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's 5 Kids Reunite for Casual Easter Dinner — on Paper Plates!
Ree and Alex Drummond
Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Reveals Her Car Got Stolen: 'My Bible Was in There'
Ree Drummond Visits Son Bryce at College After He Transferred Schools
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Visits Son Bryce at College After He Transferred Schools
Ree Drummond family
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Breaks Down Her Siblings' Dynamic, Reveals Who's Closest to Who
Ree Drummond family
Ree Drummond's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Ree Drummond, todd drummond
Ree Drummond Sends Her Youngest Son Todd Off to College in South Dakota: 'Go Yotes!'
Ree Drummond
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Responds to Critics of the Children's Sermon She Gave at Her Church
Ree Drummond, Jamar
Ree Drummond's Foster Son Jamar Pens Heartfelt Tribute to 'the Best Father Figure' Ladd Drummond
Ree Drummonds Lodge on Her Home Ranch Is Open for Free Tours This Month
Ree Drummond Opens Up the Lodge on Her Oklahoma Ranch for Free Tours This Summer
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmk0y9auc9h/?hl=en. Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Celebrates Christmas in Colorado in Matching Elf Costumes. Ree Drummond/Instagram
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Family Celebrates Christmas in Colorado in Matching Elf Costumes
Ree Drummond and Her Husband Ladd are Preparing for an 'Empty Nest'
Ree Drummond and Husband Ladd Are Preparing for an 'Empty Nest' as Son Todd Soon Heads to College
Ree Drummond, Ree Drummond's Daughter Gets a Puppy
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Gushes Over Daughter Alex's New Puppy: 'I'm a Grandmother!'
Ree Drummond Instagram
Ree Drummond Is 'Chillin' with Her Kids in Thanksgiving Pics: 'Hope You're All Having a Happy Day'
Ree Drummond thanksgiving
Ree Drummond Celebrates Thanksgiving at Her Late Father-in-Law's House for 'Old Time's Sake'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdG379DulnE/ thepioneerwoman Verified Ladd only crashes my photo shoots when he’s covered in something. In this case, it was either dust or soot or another substance that rhymes with pit. That is not a dark mustache over his lip. It was all over his shirt, too. As you can see, my life partner takes great joy in bear hugging my freshly showered person; if you look closely you can see the mischief in his eye. Ironically, did you know there is no cleaner human being than a cowboy just before they get in bed at night? The showers are hot and the showers are thorough. As grody as cowboys are during the day, that’s how clean they are at night. My cleanness is more like my baseline mood. Kinda steady, no dramatic highs or lows. Was this too much information? I’m thinking maybe yes! 😂 1h
Ree Drummond's Husband Ladd Crashes Her Photoshoot Covered in Animal Poop: 'Showers Are Thorough'
Ree Drummond family
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Kids 'Travel Home' for Friday Night Games: 'Thank God for Football'