Ree Drummond Pleads with Her Kids 'Please Come Back' as She Shares Fresh-Faced Selfie Working on Her Ranch.

Ree Drummond's empty nest means more work for her.

On Tuesday, The Pioneer Woman star joked on Instagram of living solo with her husband, Ladd, now that their kids have all moved away from home.

"Kids please come back, Dad's making me go to work with him now," Ree, 54, captioned a photo of herself and Ladd, a fourth-generation cattle rancher. She added the hashtags "#emptynest #nofilter #yesterdaysmascara #okaybye" for further effect.

In the selfie photo taken outside on the Oklahoma ranch, the Drummonds both sported denim jackets, with Ladd wearing an Oxford-style shirt underneath and a classic cowboy hat. Livestock can be seen in the background standing in the sunshine.

Ree Drummond/Instagram

"The tables have turned," commented Ree's daughter Paige, 23, who was often seen helping her dad on the ranch.

Ree shared more details about her busy morning on her Instagram Stories. With help from her two Basset Hounds, Ree and Ladd gather and sort their cattle. "This is peak romance right here," Ree captioned a video of Ladd opening the gate for her.

"So this is what it's come to ha! I'd wondered how your world would shift as those kids left the nest one by one," one follower wrote on her selfie. "Love your posts when they were young and Ladd had them all out hustling!"

The Drummond family on Easter. Ree Drummond/Instagram

Back in January, the couple saw their youngest off when Todd, 19, left to continue his academic studies and budding athletic career with the University of South Dakota where he plays football for the Coyotes. Ree and Ladd are also parents to Alex, 25, Bryce, 20, and Jamar, 20.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ree recalled on her blog how Todd committed to the university just one day after a campus visit. She said he immediately took a liking to the coaching staff and athletic facilities, and on the drive home he "couldn't stop raving about the school and the football program." Todd then had a signing ceremony on Dec. 21 while the family was on vacation in Vail.

Ree had posted a few snaps of their goodbye, along with the message, "Said bye to our baby today. We couldn't love him more. I keep zooming in on his eyelashes in the first pic. Todd, I'll miss your eyelashes so much! Go have an awesome experience and keep bein' yourself, son. Go Yotes!"

Drummond ranching traces its roots back to Frederick Drummond (1864–1913), who came to the former Osage Nation, Indian Territory in 1886 when he was just 22. Generations later, the family is still in the cattle ranching business with the Osage County ranch growing to be one of the most prominent in the industry. Ree married into the business in 1996, when she wed Ladd.