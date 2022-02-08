Ree Drummond Opens Up About 55-Lb. Weight Loss 1 Year After Starting Health Journey: 'I Feel Better'

Ree Drummond is reflecting on her weight loss one year after embarking on her health and wellness journey.

The Pioneer Woman star, 53, opened up about losing 55 lbs. in a lengthy and heartfelt blog post on Saturday, as well as in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Roughly one year ago, I decided I wanted to lose weight. I had zero idea how I was going to do this, I only knew that I needed to start," Drummond began her blog post, noting her "weight had crept up" after years of focusing on work and her "exercise/activity level had all but slowed to a stop."

The decision to take charge of her lifestyle came when the cookbook author was at her heaviest weight, and her daughter Alex's May 2021 wedding was "looming" over her.

"I just knew I had to start," she wrote, adding, "One year later, I've lost 55 pounds."

Drummond went on to reveal the ten habits that helped her lose the weight and keep it off, including portion control, scaling back on alcohol, lifting weights, and generally being more active, among other small lifestyle changes that yielded big results.

"Maybe it would be better to say perspective change instead of lifestyle change," the Food Network star continued. "Because that's what it has been for me. During the first five months (and in the ensuing months) of my journey, I experienced a seismic shift in my perspective of everything I've mentioned."

Added Drummond: "After the experience of the past year, I feel better. I have more energy. I'm more motivated to take on projects and put things on the ol' calendar. Feeling good bleeds over into all aspects of my life. And that has changed my outlook."

Speaking with PEOPLE in October about her Fall clothing line for Walmart, the restaurant and bakery owner got candid about her personal style and how she thought it would change as she shed the weight, admitting that she originally thought she'd wear "skin-tight leather pants, and crop tops, really, really tight [clothes]."