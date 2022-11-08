Ree Drummond Mourns Death of Her 'One-of-a-Kind' Father-In-Law: 'We Will All Miss Pa-Pa'

"My father-in-law was so kind to me. In the twenty-six years Ladd and I have been married, we've never had a moment of conflict," she wrote in a blog post

By
Published on November 8, 2022 12:47 PM
Ree Drummond Father-in-Law Chuck passed away at 79 years old
Photo: REE DRUMMOND/thepioneerwoman.com

Ree Drummond is mourning the loss of her father-in-law, Chuck Drummond, who died "peacefully in his sleep" on Friday. He was 79.

On Sunday, Ree confirmed the news on her Pioneer Woman blog, penning a heartfelt tribute to her husband Ladd's father, also known as Pa-Pa.

"He had been declining over the past two months and we knew his time was limited," she wrote. "After feeling pretty miserable for the past two or three months, he was finally ready to go."

The celebrity chef said her father-in-law lived "such a full life," adding, "He was happiest working, and all the grandkids knew that you should never, ever, ever say you're bored around Pa-Pa...because he'd give you enough work to do to cure you of boredom forever!"

She continued: "Chuck had a gravelly voice and could come across as gruff, but the truth about Chuck is that his heart was open and generous, and his family meant everything to him."

Chuck appeared on episodes of the Pioneer Woman throughout the years. Beyond his television spots, Ree explained that her father-in-law supported her career in many ways.

"My father-in-law was so kind to me. In the twenty-six years Ladd and I have been married, we've never had a moment of conflict," Ree wrote. "He gave out my cookbooks to everyone he encountered, he watched my segments on QVC, and when we opened The Mercantile, he mingled and greeted visitors for hours and hours."

Ree's husband and her brother-in-law, Tim, have dealt with loss before. Their older brother, Todd, died following a car accident when Ladd was 18, and their mother, Nan, died in 2018 after battling cancer.

"I don't know what happens after we die, but I like to think their souls are somehow reunited and celebrating," Ree wrote of Nan and Chuck.

Closing out the post, Ree gave thanks for the legacy he left behind. "We love you so much, Pa-Pa. Thank you for living such a full life, and for letting us all be a part of it," she wrote.

