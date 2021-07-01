Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Invites Man Who Parodies Her on TikTok to Visit Her Ranch: 'He's a Sweetheart'

Ree Drummond recently had a hilarious run-in with the TikTok version of herself.

On Wednesday, the Food Network star posted about her recent meet up with viral TikToker Remy Germinario, known for his parody videos portraying her. Drummond shared a photo on Instagram of the two, telling her followers about the visit as he posed in a wig that matches her auburn hair.

"I have a fun story. There's a cute fella on TikTok named Remy," the Pioneer Woman star captioned the photo, describing how they connected. "I would watch his PW parodies with [my son] Todd and we'd crack up together because they are so spot-on in many cases. Remy and I wound up communicating, and long story short, he took a road trip last week, stopped in Pawhuska, and we got to meet!"

"We had a nice visit, talked about our favorite Broadway shows, and shared our hopes and dreams in life. And then we realized one of those hopes and dreams…by making a video together. 🤓 Swipe forward to see, and when I tell you this was the tenth take because acting is not my God-given gift," she continued before calling Germinario a "sweetheart."

After meeting up at Drummond's Oklahoma ranch, she and Germinario made a TikTok together where the comedian called the experience a "glorious moment" he'll never forget.

Germinario's parodies typically show him donning a Pioneer Woman-inspired outfit and accent as he portrays the cooking show host and, occasionally, members of her family.

Drummond also has her own TikTok account, sharing behind-the-scenes clips from her show and personal life. In May, she went viral on the platform after sharing the results of her weight-loss journey that she started at the beginning of the new year.

"Starting in January, I decided to get busy and lose some weight," Drummond said in the video, noting that she's lost 38 pounds already. "No gimmicks at all. I just cut calories, exercised more, lifted a lot of weights. I look better but I feel so much better and that's what really counts."

In the clip, the food blogger stepped back and showed off her new physique, saying that despite her new body, she's still the same "goofball," just with a lot more energy.

"Moving more and building muscle has been the key for me! 💪 I still love fries, though," she captioned her video.