Ree Drummond Makes Her TikTok Debut Dancing with Her Daughters on Their Ranch

As of the U.S. is voluntarily social distancing to stop the spread of the coronavirus, marking a major disruption to everyday life, Ree Drummond is making the most of the situation by trying new things with her kids on their Oklahoma ranch.

Drummond made her TikTok debut on her daughter Alex’s page on Thursday. Alex and her younger sister Paige are seen dancing to “Savage” by Megan Thee Stallion with Alex’s boyfriend, Mauricio, in the video before the Food Network star makes a special appearance with a green bell pepper.

Drummond posted the video on her personal Instagram page with the caption “I don’t belong here.” While sticking to her traditional cooking content on her Instagram stories, Drummond has talked about Alex’s love for TikTok. “Alex is still practicing TikTok videos,” she said while making hamburger soup on Wednesday.

Drummond also announced on Instagram that The Mercantile, her shop, restaurant, and bakery in Pawhuska, Oklahoma will be closed through at least March 28 due to the growing concerns of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We care so deeply about our staff, our visitors, and our fellow Pahuska residents, and balancing all of those factors has been extremely challenging for us,” she wrote in the post. “We are very sorry for the inconvenience this will cause the folks who planned to travel to see us, but we believe this is the right decision.”

