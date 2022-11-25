Ree Drummond Celebrates Thanksgiving at Her Late Father-in-Law's House for 'Old Time's Sake'

The Pioneer Woman star shared a glimpse of her family's delicious — and meaningful — Thanksgiving celebration in her Instagram Story

By
Antonia DeBianchi
Antonia DeBianchi headshot
Antonia DeBianchi

and
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Published on November 25, 2022 04:53 PM
Ree Drummond thanksgiving
Photo: Ree Drummond/instagram

Ree Drummond had a family-filled Turkey Day!

The Pioneer Woman star shared a glimpse of her Thanksgiving festivities with husband Ladd and some of their kids: daughter Paige, 23, son Todd, 18, and foster son Jamar, 20.

Drummond shared that they prepared and ate Thanksgiving dinner at her late father-in-law Chuck Drummond's place.

Ree Drummond thanksgiving
Ree Drummond/instagram

In her Instagram Story, the chef shared photos of the family members that made it back for the holiday, hugging, laughing, and posing for photos.

Ree Drummond thanksgiving
Ree Drummond/instagram

In one story, Drummond is stirring gravy: "Made a Top 3 (for me) batch of gravy today," she wrote on top of the photo. In her next story, she's still stirring the gravy but on top of the photo it says, "We cooked at my father-in-law's house for old time's sake."

"I missed him asking how much longer," she added.

Ree Drummond thanksgiving
Ree Drummond. Ree Drummond/instagram

This is Ree's first Thanksgiving without her father-in-law, whom she confirmed died "peacefully in his sleep" on Nov. 4 at 79 years old.

Earlier this month, Ree shared a touching tribute on her Pioneer Woman blog about Ladd's father, also known as Pa-Pa.

Ree Drummond thanksgiving
Ree Drummond/instagram

"He had been declining over the past two months and we knew his time was limited," she wrote. "After feeling pretty miserable for the past two or three months, he was finally ready to go."

The celebrity chef said her father-in-law lived "such a full life," adding, "He was happiest working, and all the grandkids knew that you should never, ever, ever say you're bored around Pa-Pa...because he'd give you enough work to do to cure you of boredom forever!"

Ree Drummond celebrates Easter with family
Alex Drummond Scott/Instagram

Ree's daughters also honored their grandfather with Instagram posts following his death.

"Spent the past week reminiscing, celebrating, and saying goodbye to PaPa," Alex, 25, captioned her post. "What a gift he was, and I'm really thankful to have made 25 years of amazing memories with my grandpa."

Along with sweet throwback photos of herself and her grandfather, Alex shared a video of his funeral procession. In the solemn video, a hearse followed a group of cowboys on horseback leading the way on the family's Pawhuska, Oklahoma, ranch.

ree drummond
REE DRUMMOND/THEPIONEERWOMAN.COM; Paige Drummond/Instagram

Ree's husband, Ladd, and his brother, Tim, are the co-owners of Drummond Land and Cattle Co., which was passed down from their father, Chuck. In a 2017 cover story, PEOPLE reported that the Drummonds were ranked one of the top 20 land-owning families in the U.S., with a combined 400,000 acres, according to records at the time.

Paige also shared a family memory in her Instagram post about the land he was so passionate about. "About a month ago I was sitting with him in his kitchen and he said to me: 'If you're ever out working on the ranch on a hot summer day, and you feel a cool breeze passing by, just know that it's me… and then get back to work,' " she recounted in the caption.

