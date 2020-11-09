Ree Drummond Introduces Her Foster Son Jamar: He's 'an Inextricable Part of Our Wacky Family'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Food Network star shares how she and her husband Ladd became sudden foster parents in her new book of essays, Frontier Follies

On Ree Drummond's Food Network show The Pioneer Woman, viewers have watched her children grow up over the course of the nine years it's been on the air—and now she has a new addition to the family.

In an excerpt from her forthcoming book of essays, Frontier Follies, Drummond introduces her foster son, Jamar, who has been living on their Oklahoma ranch for the past year and a half.

"I haven’t written or spoken publicly about him much, because for one thing, the state agency that handles fostering has strict rules against posting about foster children on social media, which I get," she explains. "Also, I’ve never wanted to subject Jamar to more attention than he wanted or needed before he had a chance to settle in and get his bearings in our home."

Because Jamar is now 18, Drummond says the state restrictions no longer apply, adding that "he told me he’s tired of feeling like we’re trying to hide him from the world."

The cooking star, who is also mom to Alex, 23, Paige, 21, Bryce, 18, and Todd, 16, says that fostering was not something she and her husband Ladd had considered before, but decided to do after Ladd met Jamar during high school football practices in their hometown of Pawhuska. "Jamar’s circumstances presented themselves to us in a way we couldn’t ignore," Ree writes.

Image zoom From left: Ladd, Ree, Bryce, Alex's fiancé Mauricio, Alex, Paige, Todd, and Jamar

Ree says that Jamar has since become "an inextricable part of our wacky family," and details an ATV accident on their ranch which left him bed-ridden for six weeks. "It forced all of us to get pretty darn close, and fast," she says.

Jamar has since recovered and is "back to full functionality," according to Ree, and is looking forward to the future. "Through a ton of determination, Jamar has excelled in football, and he’s already received a couple of college offers, with more sure to come in!"