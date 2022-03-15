Ree Drummond Introduces Daughter Paige's Boyfriend by Cheekily Calling Him Her 'New Friend'

"Don't be fooled everyone. She slipped up and called him boyfriend this weekend," said Paige Drummond

Ree Drummond is keeping coy about her daughter's new boyfriend.

Ree, 53, shared a photo of herself, daughter Paige Drummond and her boyfriend, Mitchell Adams, to Instagram Monday, jokingly referring to Adams as Paige's "new friend."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the sweet snap, Ree poses in between Paige, 22, and Adams while they enjoy ice cream sundaes in the family's Oklahoma kitchen.

The Pioneer Woman star cheekily captioned the post, "Paige has a new haircut and a new friend. Okay, bye."

Paige chimed in on the post to tell Ree's followers, "Don't be fooled everyone. She slipped up and called him boyfriend this weekend 🤭."

Alex, Ree's eldest daughter, shared her own reaction in the comments section, where she wrote, "hehehehehe NEW FRIEND ❤️‍🔥."

Paige first went Instagram official with Adams in September 2021, when she shared images taken at an '80s-themed party at the University of Arkansas, where they are both seniors. In one photo, Paige fastens a boutonnière on Adams' lapel, while in another snap, he secures a corsage onto her wrist.

She later shared photos taken with Adams on New Year's Eve in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where the couple posed side-by-side on a rooftop to ring in 2022. She captioned the images, "Nothing beats New Years in Pawhuska! HNY everyone! 🥳."

Earlier this month, Adams made another appearance on Paige's Instagram when she shared images of her trip to New Orleans. In one photo, she smiles at Adams while he holds onto her waist and grins back at her.

Paige Drummond and boyfriend Credit: Paige Drummond/ instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Ree often shares sweet moments with her kids on social media, including a trip to visit Paige's college apartment last year. "I got to go see my girl at college for an unofficial mom's weekend, and I loved every minute," she wrote on Instagram. "She and her roommates have houseplants. 😭 I don't remember ever having a houseplant when I was in college. Paige had also prepared a charcuterie board and her bed was made. I don't remember ever making my bed in college. 🤓."