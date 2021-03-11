"Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will both be okay," Ree Drummond said in a Facebook update

Ree Drummond Gives an Update on Husband Ladd and Nephew Caleb Following Crash on the Family Ranch

Ree Drummond's husband, Ladd, and nephew Caleb are recovering in the hospital following a collision near the family's farm in Osage County, Oklahoma on Wednesday.

"I want to thank you all for your prayers for our family, " The Pioneer Woman star wrote in a Facebook update on Thursday. "Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will both be okay. As a family we are giving thanks today, knowing things could have been much worse."

"Thank you all for your love and kindness. It means a lot," she continued.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol obtained by PEOPLE, the accident took place around 1:43 p.m. on Wednesday about eight miles west of Pawhuska.

Ladd and Caleb Drummond were each driving a Himmat Fire Truck on County Road N3660. Caleb, 21, was driving southbound, while The Pioneer Woman star's husband, 57, was driving northbound. The trucks hit one another "head-on" due to "high winds on a gravel road" that caused visibility to be decreased, according to the report.

Neither Ladd or Caleb were wearing a seatbelt, the report said, and Caleb "was ejected approximately 70 feet from point of rest."

They were both taken to the St. John Medical Center in Tulsa, where Caleb was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, leg and internal injuries, the OHP report said.

Caleb and Ladd had been responding to one of many fires that have been burning through thousands of acres of land in northeast Oklahoma Wednesday, news station FOX23 reported.