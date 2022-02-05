It was "Ree to the rescue" when Ree Drummond helped her husband Ladd Drummond get his car out of the mud

Ree Drummond's Husband Calls Her 'The Most Capable Person I Know' After She Comes to His Rescue

Ree Drummond is always there for her husband when he needs her!

On Friday, the Food Network star shared a video to her Instagram page, shot as her husband Ladd Drummond revealed how she had helped him get his car out of the mud.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I got stuck in the pond," Ladd, 53, told Ree in the clip, who filmed him as he drove them on their Oklahoma ranch. "[I] was trying to put my front tires in to break the ice and because I don't have mud tires, my feet tend to get stuck fairly easy. I got a little too far in the pond."

Cutting him off, Ree had one important question: "Who did you call to come rescue you?"

"The most capable person I know," Ladd said, after a big laugh. "I knew you'd come help me."

"Good answer!" Ree, 53, said. "That's all you need to say! Bye!"

Ree and Ladd celebrated 25 years of marriage back in September. To commemorate their special milestone, Ree shared a snap from her 1996 wedding day showing herself and Ladd at the altar, along with more recent photos of the couple.

"Twenty five years ago, Ladd and I got married," she began her caption. "It's been a wild adventure, and we've experienced the joys, pains, ups, downs, triumphs, sadnesses, and unexpected twists and turns. (And kids! 🤓)."

Ree continued, "That whole 'love' thing—the love that deepens, expands, and becomes more firmly rooted over time—is definitely there."

Referring to the final photo in her post, which only features Ladd, Ree wrote, "but if you wanna see what's really kept me going all these years, just swipe to the last pic. Can it really be that simple? Well, some days, yes! 🔥😂 I love you, Ladd."

The pair shares five children: Alex, 24, Paige, 22, Bryce, 19, Todd, 18, and foster son Jamar, 18.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Back in march, Ladd was injured in a serious fire truck accident with her nephew, Caleb Drummond. The two collided in separate vehicles as they were attempting to put out a blaze on the family's Oklahoma farm, leaving Ladd with a broken neck and sending Caleb to the hospital in critical condition.

While Ladd has made significant progress in the months since, Ree gave an emotional tribute to her husband on Father's Day in which she mentioned some of his biggest "fatherhood moments" of the past year, including being there when their eldest daughter Alex got marred in May.

"Ladd watching Alex dance with her new husband. Ladd seeing Bryce off to college. Ladd patting Jamar on the back as he signs his letter of intent," she wrote. "Just a handful of fatherhood moments for my fella this year…and what a year it's been. Happy Father's Day, Ladd. So glad you're here, alive, whole…and all that good stuff. ❤️."

Alex also sent her dad love on social media in January for his birthday.

"My dad (Laddy Daddy as we like to call him) has always been the most present, involved, and committed father to my siblings and me," Alex wrote. "He never thought twice about driving me to a soccer game (and was ALWAYS at least an hour and a half early)! He taught me the value of hard work, honesty, generosity, and strong faith in God ... He hasn't always had the easiest go at things, and has faced some loss and hardship throughout his life. But he never fails to show up for the people around him."