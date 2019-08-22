Ree Drummond Gushes About Husband Ladd for His First Cover of Pioneer Woman Magazine

Image zoom Monica Schipper/Getty

Ree Drummond’s love for her husband is front page news.

For the first time in Pioneer Woman Magazine history, the Food Network star is accompanied on the cover by her spouse, Ladd Drummond. Though Ree usually holds the glossy on her own, for the new fall issue (out August 27), Ladd is pictured staring lovingly at Ree, cowboy hat on and all.

“Cover Bae. ❤️,” she wrote on an Instagram post celebrating the new release.

The reason for the change up is because the couple is approaching their 23rd wedding anniversary. And though they forgot about their special day last year, Ree plans to “make up for our oversight” this year.

“I admit it: Our anniversary, September 21, totally passed us by last year,” she writes in The Pioneer Woman Magazine. “It was our daughter Alex’s ring ceremony at Texas A&M (a big deal for seniors!), and Ladd and I had to fly there and back in one day because I was filming my Food Network show on the ranch. In a word: hectic! Fortunately, neither of us gets too caught up with celebrating things on specific dates—we’re similar in that way!”

Ree’s plan to redeem herself this time around involves a steak dinner with lemon-pepper shoestring fries, a wedge salad, and dulce de leche lava cakes, all of which she shares recipes for in the magazine.

Elsewhere in the issue, Ree raves about “so many things I love,” she says, listing off cow hide rugs, coffee and more. “And my greatest love: Ladd. After much consideration, and weighing all the pros and cons, I have decided that I’ll keep him,” she jokes.

Ree first met Ladd during a girls’ night out at a smoky bar. “He was just completely different from all the boys I’d been crazy about,” she told PEOPLE in 2017. “I don’t mean to make it sound like Maria and Tony in West Side Story, but I was just sort of like, ‘Oh boy!’ My knees were weak.” A year and a half later they were engaged.

They have since gone on to become parents to four children, Alex, 22, Paige, 19, Bryce, 16, and Todd, 15, as well as business partners in their restaurant, The Mercantile, and hotel, the Boarding House, both in their hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

After over 20 years together, Ree credits their lasting relationship to a shared faith.

“This isn’t the answer for everybody, but we go to church together every Sunday,” she told PEOPLE in 2017. “It’s something that we do no matter what comes up. No matter how tired we are. I’ve seen the times that we’ve slipped away from that, and disaster is lurking in the bushes.”