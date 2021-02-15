Ree Drummond Says Ladd’s ‘Best’ Valentine’s Day Gift Was Daughter Paige Returning to the Ranch

"Came home on Valentine's Day to help out on the ranch. I'm my dad's favorite son," Paige joked

It's the little things, right?

The most heartfelt Valentine's Day gift this year for Ree Drummond and her husband, Ladd, was a surprise visit from their daughter, Paige.

Paige Drummond, 21, returned to the family ranch from college at the University of Arkansas to spend time with her family and help her dad wrangle cattle on Valentine's Day.

The Pioneer Woman star, 52, posted a cute, wintry photo of her youngest daughter on her Instagram. "Paige came home to feed cattle, put out hay, and chop ice to help the cattle get through this (awful—ugh!) winter spell. Hands down the best Valentine's Day gift Ladd has ever received,❤️" she captioned the photo.

The family's Pawhuska, Oklahoma ranch has been especially battered by extreme winter weather this year — with record-breaking snowfall and subzero temperatures — making it more difficult to keep things running properly.

The extra assistance from Paige was appreciated by the family, and she enjoyed helping out too. In her own Instagram post, Paige is seen wearing a cowboy hat while driving a truck. "Came home on Valentine's Day to help out on the ranch. I'm my dad's favorite son," she joked in the caption.

The excessive amount of snow isn't the only unwelcome thing that has recently affected the Drummond household. A furry guest recently made a cameo in the kitchen during an episode of The Pioneer Woman.

The television host's kitchen was crashed by a rat, who kept interrupting the star who was demonstrating how to make a beer cheese bread bowl.

"I consider myself a trailblazer on Food Network. After all, I think I'm the only host on the network that's had a large pack rat run through the kitchen in the middle of filming a cooking show," Ree wrote on Instagram alongside a clip from the episode.

"The (very) unwelcome visitor interrupted shooting, and the screams (not just mine—right, Mauricio?) were plentiful," she added, giving eldest daughter Alex's fiancé, Mauricio Scott, a shout-out.