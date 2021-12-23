"I'm really excited about Mexico," Alex Drummond said as she prepares to spend Christmas with husband Mauricio Scott's family for the first time

Ree Drummond Reveals How Newlywed Daughter Alex Will Spend Her First Christmas as Married Woman

Alex Drummond is kicking off some new traditions with husband Mauricio Scott in their first year of wedded bliss.

After spending Thanksgiving with the Drummonds, the newlyweds are off to Monterrey, Mexico, where they'll spend Christmas with Mauricio's family, also marking Alex's first visit to her husband's hometown, according to her mom Ree Drummond's blog The Pioneer Woman.

"The way that we're doing this whole marriage-holiday-thing is we're doing Thanksgiving with one of our families every year, and then Christmas with the other family, and it'll flip-flop," Alex, 24, said on Instagram. "So next year we'll do Christmas with my family."

Alex added that she's "so excited for the food," which includes a pastel azteca during the family's celebration of Las Posadas.

"I'm really excited about Mexico. It's my first time going to where Mauricio is from," she added. "I got to meet a lot of his family at the wedding but I'll get to meet a lot more of them, which will be fun."

The couple's jaunt to Mexico comes after they celebrated an early Christmas with Ree, 52, last week during a ski trip to Vail, Colorado, where they were joined by Ree's nephew Stuart Smith.

"Nephew, Daughter, Son-in-Law! Three of my (seven? no, ten!) favorite youngsters right here. We're all in different places now, but had fun together last week," Ree captioned photos of the visit.

Alex and Mauricio also made a stop back home in Pawhuska, Oklahoma, where they exchanged gifts with the rest of the Drummond brood.

They tied the knot on the Drummond family ranch in Oklahoma back in May, after announcing their engagement last August. The couple met during their freshman year of undergrad at Texas A&M University.

Ree, who shares daughters Alex and Paige, 22, and sons Bryce, 19, Todd, 17, and foster son Jamar, 19, with husband Ladd Drummond, 53, previously opened up to PEOPLE about preparing to become an empty-nester.

"We are in such a different season now, Ladd and me. We have only Todd at home," she said in October. "We are almost empty-nesting!"