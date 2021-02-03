Ree Drummond's Foster Son Jamar Will Play Football at University of Central Oklahoma: 'So Proud'
"I'm so proud of him and so grateful for his friends, coaches, and community for supporting him in countless ways," Ree Drummond wrote
Ree Drummond is celebrating her foster son Jamar's latest achievement!
The Pioneer Woman star, 52, revealed on Instagram Wednesday that her teenage foster son has been accepted to the University of Central Oklahoma and is "officially signed to play football" at the school beginning in the fall 2021 semester.
"I'm so proud of him and so grateful for his friends, coaches, and community for supporting him in countless ways," Drummond wrote.
Alongside her heartfelt caption, the star shared a photo with Jamar, who was sporting a "UCO FOOTBALL" hoodie. The second snapshot in her post is of a "pre-pat-on-the-back from [her husband] Ladd, but it sure conveys our joy," she added.
"And I'm grateful for Jamar himself — his hard work, his commitment, and his presence in our family," Drummond continued in her post, which was shared to the football team's Instagram Story. "Go Jamar, and #ROLLCHOS! (Is someone choppin' onions in here?)."
In an excerpt from her book Frontier Follies shared back in November, the Food Network star revealed she and Ladd became foster parents a year and a half prior. Jamar played on the same high-school football team with their sons Bryce and Todd.
"Jamar's circumstances presented themselves to us in a way we couldn't ignore," Drummond wrote in part.
"Also, I've never wanted to subject Jamar to more attention than he wanted or needed before he had a chance to settle in and get his bearings in our home," Drummond added.
Since Jamar turned 18, Drummond has been sharing all of their families happy memories on Instagram. Back in December, Drummond shared photos of her holiday celebration that included Ladd, their four children and Jamar.
"How we think we are ... vs how we really are. 🤓 I love you Alex, Paige, Bryce, Jamar, and Todd! (And Fred and Rusty.) You make Christmas lots of fun, you weirdos. ❤️ Merry Christmas, everyone!!" Drummond captioned a series of candid photos of all the children on Instagram.