Ree Drummond's Foster Son Jamar Will Play Football at University of Central Oklahoma: 'So Proud'

"I'm so proud of him and so grateful for his friends, coaches, and community for supporting him in countless ways," Ree Drummond wrote

Ree Drummond is celebrating her foster son Jamar's latest achievement!

The Pioneer Woman star, 52, revealed on Instagram Wednesday that her teenage foster son has been accepted to the University of Central Oklahoma and is "officially signed to play football" at the school beginning in the fall 2021 semester.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm so proud of him and so grateful for his friends, coaches, and community for supporting him in countless ways," Drummond wrote.

Alongside her heartfelt caption, the star shared a photo with Jamar, who was sporting a "UCO FOOTBALL" hoodie. The second snapshot in her post is of a "pre-pat-on-the-back from [her husband] Ladd, but it sure conveys our joy," she added.

"And I'm grateful for Jamar himself — his hard work, his commitment, and his presence in our family," Drummond continued in her post, which was shared to the football team's Instagram Story. "Go Jamar, and #ROLLCHOS! (Is someone choppin' onions in here?)."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Ree and Ladd Drummond with foster son Jamar | Credit: Ree Drummond/Instagram

In an excerpt from her book Frontier Follies shared back in November, the Food Network star revealed she and Ladd became foster parents a year and a half prior. Jamar played on the same high-school football team with their sons Bryce and Todd.

"Jamar's circumstances presented themselves to us in a way we couldn't ignore," Drummond wrote in part.

Image zoom Ree Drummond and foster son Jamar | Credit: Ree Drummond

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday. Get a taste of the podcast below.

RELATED VIDEO: Ree Drummond Introduces Her Foster Son Jamar: He's an "Inextricable Part of Our Wacky Family"

"Also, I've never wanted to subject Jamar to more attention than he wanted or needed before he had a chance to settle in and get his bearings in our home," Drummond added.

Since Jamar turned 18, Drummond has been sharing all of their families happy memories on Instagram. Back in December, Drummond shared photos of her holiday celebration that included Ladd, their four children and Jamar.