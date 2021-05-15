Ree Drummond Raves About Her Foster Son Jamar as He Graduates from High School

Ree Drummond is celebrating her foster son Jamar's latest achievement!

On Friday, The Pioneer Woman star, 52, shared a photo on Instagram of Jamar ahead of his high school graduation.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Seen standing beside a decorated poster board with an array of photos attached, Jamar smiled for the solo picture as he wore a University of Central Oklahoma T-shirt. The athlete will play football for the university in the fall 2021 semester.

"Someone's graduating today! And here are the emojis that describe how I currently feel about it: 😃😢🙌😭👍🥺👏 🎓😭😭👊," Drummond wrote alongside the snapshot. "(Thank you for listening. And congratulations, Jamar!! ❤️)."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Earlier this year, Drummond revealed that Jamar would be attending UCO, where he is "officially signed to play football," in a social media post. "I'm so proud of him and so grateful for his friends, coaches, and community for supporting him in countless ways," Drummond wrote.

Alongside her heartfelt caption, the star shared a photo with Jamar, who was sporting a "UCO FOOTBALL" hoodie. The second snapshot in her post was of a "pre-pat-on-the-back from [her husband] Ladd, but it sure conveys our joy," she added.

"And I'm grateful for Jamar himself — his hard work, his commitment, and his presence in our family," Drummond continued in her post, which was shared to the football team's Instagram Story. "Go Jamar, and #ROLLCHOS! (Is someone choppin' onions in here?)."

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In an excerpt from her book Frontier Follies shared last November, the Food Network star revealed she and husband Ladd became foster parents a year-and-a-half prior.

"Jamar's circumstances presented themselves to us in a way we couldn't ignore," Drummond wrote in part.

"Also, I've never wanted to subject Jamar to more attention than he wanted or needed before he had a chance to settle in and get his bearings in our home," Drummond added.