Ree Drummond and Her Kids React to Finding a Rat in the Kitchen on The Pioneer Woman

Ree Drummond recently had an unwanted guest make a cameo in her kitchen.

In the latest episode of The Pioneer Woman, which aired on Saturday, the television host's kitchen was crashed by a rat, who kept interrupting the star who was demonstrating how to make a beer cheese bread bowl.

"I consider myself a trailblazer on Food Network. After all, I think I'm the only host on the network that's had a large pack rat run through the kitchen in the middle of filming a cooking show," Drummond, 52, wrote on Instagram alongside a clip from the episode.

"The (very) unwelcome visitor interrupted shooting, and the screams (not just mine—right, Mauricio?) were plentiful," she added, giving daughter Alex's fiancé, Mauricio Scott, a shout-out.

In the episode, Drummond is too busy cooking to notice when the rat first runs across the floor, only letting out a big scream after her family tells her what just happened.

"Are you serious?" she asked. "I can't film, you guys."

Although Drummond eventually decided the coast was clear enough to pick back up where she left off, the episode got interrupted again when the rat made another surprise appearance, running across the floor to hide behind a trash can.

This time, Drummond called for reinforcements, and with the help of her crew, they were able to get the rat safely outside.

As for how the guest got in her kitchen in the first place, Drummond shared that the creature found its way through a hole, left over from a previous water leak.

Even though she may have gotten more than she bargained for in the kitchen, Drummond has had a lot to celebrate recently.

On Wednesday, she shared the exciting news that her teenage foster son Jamar has been "officially signed to play football" at the University of Central Oklahoma in the fall 2021 semester.

"I'm so proud of him and so grateful for his friends, coaches, and community for supporting him in countless ways," Drummond wrote alongside a photograph of the pair.

"I'm grateful for Jamar himself — his hard work, his commitment, and his presence in our family," Drummond continued in her post.

The Food Network star revealed last November that she and her husband Ladd became foster parents a year and a half prior.

"I've never wanted to subject Jamar to more attention than he wanted or needed before he had a chance to settle in and get his bearings in our home," she explained in an excerpt from her book Frontier Follies.

Since then, Drummond has been sharing all of their families happy memories on Instagram.