Ree Drummond Says Her Family Is 'Fine' After a Tornado Was 'Headed Straight for Our Place'

Ree Drummond says her family is safe after a tornado warning was issued near her home in Pawhuska, Okla., on Sunday.

A Twitter user named Dan Skoff, a meterologist for KNWA News, first tweeted his concern for the Pioneer Woman star on Sunday, writing: “I wonder if the @thepioneerwoman is okay. That tornado warning just NW of Pawhuska had to be REALLY close to the ranch. Wonder if she got any pictures or took cover from the storm.”

After Drummond saw the tweet, she replied: “We are fine! It was headed straight for our place, so I drove to my sister-in-law’s house with the boys. (Gotta love that detailed radar; you can see everything down to the county road number.) My husband, meanwhile, drove straight into the storm to watch it. Ranchers…”

Drummond films her Food Network show on her ranch, which she shares with her husband Ladd and their four kids.

Pawhuska is also home to their eight-room boutique hotel called the Boarding House, and the Mercantile, Drummond’s restaurant and retail store.

The chef previously posted a blog in 2008 when she experienced a similar scary situation.

“This year, after all, has been The Year of the Tornado, and the number of touchdowns compared to last year has absolutely skyrocketed,” she wrote. “There’s just something going on in the skies this year: the jet stream, the cool air, the warm air, the moon in the seventh house…whatever it is, the tornadoes just seem to love it.”

She continued: “This is just another day in the life of anyone living in Middle America in the spring of 2008. But strangely, as touch-and-go as it’s been, I’m more aware than ever that this is exactly where I belong. Because even as I stared into the center of this forming tornado last night, I knew I’d rather be here than in the middle of a 6.8 earthquake in Los Angeles. Earthquakes. Now those things are scary.”

While there were no reports of major injuries from the storm, according to tulsaworld.com, there was damage to a “two square block area” and power outages in Fairfax — a town just west of Pawhuska.