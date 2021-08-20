Ree Drummond shared a photo of herself and son Bryce on their road trip to the University of North Texas, where he plays football for The Mean Green

Ree Drummond Drops Son Bryce Off at College and Gets His Kitchen 'All Set Up and Stocked'

Ree Drummond is sending her son off to school, but not without first prepping his pantry with all the essentials.

The Pioneer Woman star, 52, posted a sweet selfie on Instagram to bid farewell to son Bryce, who is attending the University of North Texas this fall. In the photo, Drummond and her son smile from a car as he flashes a thumbs up.

"2 trips 2 hours apart to 2 different Walmart locations plus 2 hours of organizing and 2 iced coffees was all it took to get Bryce's kitchen all set up and stocked yesterday. (Oh, and a 500 mile drive to Texas and back.)," Drummond captioned the selfie.

She added, "I guess it's that important to me for my child to be able to make an egg. 😂 I love you, my son!"

After graduating high school a semester early last year, Bryce began college at UNT in January.

In an Instagram post that month, Drummond marked the start of Bryce's college career, writing, "he worked hard to graduate from high school early so he could get down here and participate in spring practice with his new team."

"I can't believe B-Man is leaving home in such a short time," Drummond wrote in her blog last December. "He was a little boy yesterday. This has snuck up on me and I'm not ready. I mean, I am ready. But I'm not. But I am. But I'm not."

Drummond and her husband Ladd are also parents to Alex, 24, Paige, 21, Todd, 17, and foster son Jamar, 18.

Bryce and Ree Drummond Credit: Ree Drummond/ Instagram

Drummond recently marked another milestone with her children, celebrating the wedding of Alex and her husband Mauricio in May, which she later shared with fans in a Pioneer Woman special that aired on the Food Network in June.

"It was such a meaningful, memorable night for our whole family," Drummond said in a press release at the time.

And while her children are plenty busy, they always make time to join in on their mom's show. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, Drummond's family pitched in to keep The Pioneer Woman rolling without its usual film crew.

"My mom texted us and was like, 'Can you guys help me film the show?'" Alex said during a recent edition of her #AskAlex Instagram series, per Yahoo Life. "And we were like, 'What do you mean?' We were very confused."

Paige, who said she thought "it was going to be a short-term thing," explained that she, Alex, Stu and Mauricio "just started filming on our iPhones." Since then, they've shot almost 60 Pioneer Woman episodes — and they're still filming, Alex said.