Mini Pioneer Woman! Ree Drummond's Daughter, 20, Dresses Up as Her Famous Mom for Halloween

Ree Drummond‘s daughter Paige is her mother’s mini-me!

For Halloween this year, the 20-year-old dressed up as none other than the Pioneer Woman herself. Drummond, 50, shared a photo of Paige’s spot-on costume on Instagram Saturday.

“Welcome to Paige’s frontier!!!” Drummond captioned the post, which showed her daughter decked out in a flannel shirt, a Drummond Ranch baseball cap and a red wig to replicate her mother’s famous hair.

The sophomore at the University of Arkansas also held up her mother’s most recent cookbook The New Frontier, which was released in late October.

“When your daughter dresses up as you for Halloween,” the Food Network star captioned the same photo on her Instagram Story.

In a second Instagram Story, Drummond joked that her daughter’s costume was missing one important piece. “I told her she chickened out on the floral top and she said she ‘couldn’t find one,'” the television chef joked.

Paige is the second eldest of Drummond’s four children. She is also parent to Alex, 22, Bryce, 17, and Todd, 15, with her husband Ladd Drummond, a cattle rancher in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

In August 2018, Drummond documented the emotional moment she sent Paige off to college.

“Red nose, trembling chin, tight throat, aching heart. Leaving your child at college is no picnic. I’ve done it once before and thought maybe this time would be a little easier. I think it’s a little harder,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

While the Pioneer Woman was sad to see her go, she added that she was excited for Paige’s next chapter: “Through all the tears, I see this clearly: What a joy it is to usher her into the next stage of her life. Paige, I’m so grateful to be your mom.”