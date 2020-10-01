"I have a daughter who’s getting married...but it’s not this daughter!" Ree Drummond teased

Ree Drummond's Daughter Paige Tries on Her Mom's 1996 Wedding Dress—See Them Side by Side

Like mother, like daughter!

On Wednesday, Ree Drummond shared two heartwarming photos of her daughter Paige, 20, trying on the cook's wedding dress from 1996.

In the pictures, Paige is seen posing in her backyard while wearing the white, long-sleeve gown and accompanying vail.

"I have a daughter who’s getting married...but it’s not this daughter!" The Pioneer Woman star teased as her other daughter, Alex, is the one who recently got engaged. "But that didn’t stop her from trying on my circa 1996 wedding dress this afternoon. 😂"

Ree noted that Alex, 23, also tried on the vintage gown, but she didn't want to post the photo "because we're tryna keep the mystery over here."

"I don’t think the dress will work out for either of my girls, but I’ll save it for a granddaughter or goddaughter or maybe I’ll wear it when Ladd and I renew our vows," Ree added of her husband of 24 years. "Just kidding, I’ve watched enough Real Housewives to know that’s never a good idea," she joked.

"Paige, you look beautiful even though this was just for fun!" the mom of four gushed.

In the second photo, Paige is seen looking down and smiling at their family's basset hound, Walter.

"Swipe forward to see Walter. Paige took his breath away! ❤️," the Food Network star concluded the post.

In the comments of the sweet post, Paige admitted she "couldn't zip the dress all the way up," calling her mom a "skinny legend."

Paige's modeling session comes nearly one week after Ree, 51, posted a picture of herself wearing the dress from her wedding day.

"I found this snapshot last week because Alex wanted to see my dress. It had a corset tie in the back with a little bunch of silk flowers at the waist," she wrote. "All business on the front, though. 😂 "

In August, Ree announced that her daughter Alex was engaged.

The television personality shared the exciting news on social media with a photo of Alex and new fiancé, Mauricio Scott.

"These two are gonna have so much fun together. We love you, Alex and Mauricio! 🤠😭😍," she captioned the photo.

Alex also shared the happy news on her own social media, posting sweet photos taken of the moment Mauricio, 23, got down on one knee.