Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Daughter Paige, 19, Arrested for Public Intoxication

Paige Drummond, the daughter of Food Network’s The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond, was arrested for public intoxication in April, PEOPLE confirms.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Paige, 19, was arrested for possession of alcohol under the age of 21, a misdemeanor, as well as public intoxication.

The records state that the incident happened on April 12 in her home state of Oklahoma, and Paige was identified as being “in a drunken condition” when she was arrested. Radar Online was the first outlet to report the news.

The crime of public intoxication is punishable by up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $500. The punishment for alcohol possession underage is imprisonment up to 30 days, or a fine up to $100, or both.

Records showed that the rising sophomore at the University of Arkansas paid over $400 in court fees for her crimes, and the district attorney approved a request to dismiss both charges. The arrest has also since been expunged from Paige’s record.

Paige is the second eldest of Ree’s four children. She is also parent to Alex, 21, Bryce, 16, and Todd, 15, with her husband Ladd Drummond, a cattle rancher in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

Ree documented the emotional moment she sent Paige off to college last summer.

“Red nose, trembling chin, tight throat, aching heart. Leaving your child at college is no picnic. I’ve done it once before and thought maybe this time would be a little easier. I think it’s a little harder,” she wrote on Instagram.

While the Pioneer Woman was sad to see her go, she added that she was excited for Paige’s next chapter: “Through all the tears, I see this clearly: What a joy it is to usher her into the next stage of her life. Paige, I’m so grateful to be your mom.”