Alex Drummond and her now fiancé Mauricio Scott met during their freshman year of undergrad at Texas A&M University

Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Is Engaged: 'Still Waiting for Someone to Pinch Me!'

Ree Drummond's daughter is engaged!

On Sunday, The Pioneer Woman star, 51, shared the exciting news on social media with a photo of her 23-year-old daughter Alex and new fiancé, Mauricio Scott.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"These two are gonna have so much fun together. We love you, Alex and Mauricio! 🤠😭😍," she captioned the sweet photo.

Alex also shared the happy news on own social media, posting sweet photos taken of the moment Mauricio, 23, got down on one knee.

"Still waiting for someone to pinch me??!?!" she wrote alongside the post. "Mauricio Scott is the sweetest picture of God’s goodness and provision. And I get to spend FOREVER with him!! I love you, fiancé!!!!!!!"

The couple later celebrated their engagement with family and friends with a party, which Alex also documented on her Instagram Story. Mauricio made sure it was a perfect night with celebratory champagne and a flower wall that read "The Scott's" for people to pose in front of.

Image zoom Alex Drummond/Instagram

Image zoom Alex Drummond/Instagram

Alex and Mauricio met during their freshman year of undergrad at Texas A&M University. They both graduated in 2019.

"S/o to freshman yr. ranch for introducing me to this dude. who woulda thought 😊 thank you, ranch! one last time!" Alex shared in November of 2018 with a photo of the event that brought her and Mauricio together. She even included some throwback photos from the night.

Image zoom Alex Drummond/Instagram

Both Mauricio and Alex often share posts about their relationship and adventures. Most recently, they've spent some time in the sun with trips to Cedar Creek Lake in Texas and Miramar Beach in Florida.

The happy couple was showered with love and sweet messages on their posts.

"I’LL NEVER GET OVER THIS!!!! I love you guys so much! the best day ever ❤️," Alex's younger sister, Paige, 20, commented on her post.