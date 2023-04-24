Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex Reveals Her Car Got Stolen: 'My Bible Was in There'

Alex Drummond shared an update on a scary incident that happened this weekend.

On Monday, the eldest child of Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond told fans her car was stolen outside of her father in-law's house in Texas.

In a series of Instagram Stories, she described to fans how she and husband Mauricio Scott parked their truck on the street the night before it was stolen.

"We were at Mauricio's dad's house in Kingwood, Texas, and we parked the car on the street in front of his house at like 8 p.m. Friday night," she recounted in a video. "And Mauricio was going to golf with his dad that morning and came out and the car was gone."

One thing they found on the street pointed to alleged foul play.

"It was gone and there was glass on the street…the glass on the street definitely confirmed it was stolen because towing companies would not break the window," she said. "We called the police and she confirmed no towing companies in the area had my license plate."

Alex Drummond Instagram

Since there still isn't any trace of her car, Alex said she's not "very hopeful that it will be found."

While she said they were lucky they didn't have many belongings in their car besides sunglasses, Alex was bummed about one item that was left in her vehicle.

"My bible was in there, which is kind of sad — my bible that I've taken notes on for like 10 years," she said. "But you know what, I just keep praying that whoever took it, somehow gets some use out of the bible. That is my prayer through all of this."

Throughout her posts, the 25-year-old kept reiterating how it was such a "crazy turn of events." She added: "I didn't know how common it is for cars to get stolen without the key. Like I had my key. I had my car locked – didn't even think that could really happen."

She credits her character of typically being a "very trusting person" to her upbringing on the Drummond Ranch.

"Maybe it's because of where I grew up. I'm always cautious, but I never assumed that someone was going to steal from me. I've always just been very optimistic in that realm," she said. "And now I feel like I have this new like jaded view. I'm so on edge about like locking every door."

While the couple filed a report, Alex says she's waiting to see if insurance can cover a replacement.

This month, the Drummonds all celebrated Easter together under one roof in Pawhuska, Oklahoma.

The first photo Ree posted on Instagram featured her husband Ladd and their five kids, Alex, Paige, 23, Bryce, 20, Jamar, 20, and Todd, 18.

"Easter at Chuck & Nan's house, the way it's always been. We miss them, they loved Easter," Ree wrote in memory of Ladd's late father and mother.

In the caption, the Food Network star then explained she went for a much simpler approach for their Easter celebration this year.

"We skipped the ham and sides and wound up doing biscuits and gravy on paper plates," the celebrity chef explained before joking, "Maybe paper plates are why I'm smiling in these pics? 😂."

In another photo of the carousel, Ree was standing over the stove smiling with her daughters as they prepared a big pan of gravy.

Since she's an empty nester now, she closed off the caption by saying it was "so great to be together – our big, wacky crew."