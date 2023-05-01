Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Daughter Alex, 25, Celebrates Her 2nd Wedding Anniversary

Alex Drummond is head over heels for her husband on their second wedding anniversary.

The Pioneer Woman star Ree Drummond's oldest daughter looked back on some special memories from her May 1, 2021 wedding that took place at the family's Oklahoma ranch.

Alex, 25, first posted a carousel to Instagram featuring three photos of her and her husband Mauricio Scott from their big day.

"Time flies when you're having fun" wrote Alex in the captions of the photos depicting the couple gazing lovingly into each other's eyes.

"I love being your wifey," wrote Alex, tagging Scott in the caption.

The Food Network star's second child, Paige, 23, chimed in in the comments, writing, "Oh em geeeee happy anni 😫🥹🥰🎉 my favorites!!!"

Alex also shared a Reel featuring all the love, lots of dancing and gorgeous Oklahoma landscapes from their wedding.

"Reliving those magic moments from 2 YEARS ago," Alex wrote. "Little did we know this was only the beginning of the fun!"

In a Jan. 2022 interview with PEOPLE, Alex spoke about the possibility of having children with Scott.

"It's kind of weird because I feel like I've gotten that question a lot and people have asked, 'Oh, are your parents in a rush for you guys to have a baby and get grandchildren?' But I really have felt no pressure from my parents to rush into that," Alex told PEOPLE at the time.

"If anything, they've been like, 'Take your time. Enjoy marriage. You guys are both still so young,' " she continued. "I mean, we're both 24. I think they had me when they were 28, and so they are like, 'You can take your time. You don't have to rush into the whole kid thing.' "

Ree and Alex Drummond. Ree Drummond/Instagram

Alex added that Ree isn't "dying to become a grandma yet." She explained that she and Mauricio both feel comfortable enough to "set our own pace."

"I feel like our parents are in no rush to become grandparents, but also, I mean, I know they'd be so excited if we did, but I think we're taking our time, not rushing into it, trying to enjoy being married for a little bit," she says.

"We're both the first of our families to get married too, and so it's not like we have to catch up with our older siblings that have had kids already," Alex explained.

Alex and her husband did become parents to an adorable Golden Retriever, George, in January.

"I'm a GRANDMOTHER!!!! 😍😍😍" Ree wrote about the adorable animal addition.