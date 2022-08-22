Ree Drummond Crunches on Cinnamon Toast in ASMR Video

You might want to turn up the volume on Ree Drummond's latest Instagram video.

On Sunday, the Pioneer Woman star, 53, shared an ASMR video on Instagram where she demonstrates how to make cinnamon toast.

"Very buttery, caramelized cinnamon toast with an extra dusting of cinnamon sugar," she captioned the clip which details the simple step in the cooking process. "Basically: Dunk, sprinkle, bake, broil, sprinkle, slice, and eat. 🍞❤️"

Drummond makes one important recommendation to her fans, adding, "Please use salted butter, thank you."

In the video, the celebrity chef begins by combining sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. She then dips the bread in melted butter and sprinkles the cinnamon sugar mixture on top. After baking the bread, she slices it and samples the tasty treat.

Drummond's dogs who "sometimes bark at the air" also make a special appearance in the video.

Earlier this month, Drummond shared another ASMR video in which she makes a pancake recipe.

In the clip, the mother of five combines flour, baking soda, baking powder, melted butter, milk, eggs, and vanilla extract to make the batter. She then flips the pancakes on a griddle and plates them on a floral plate. Of course, she adds a pad of butter and syrup to complete the breakfast staple.

"Serious question: Why does the second batch of pancakes always fry up far superior to the first?" she captioned the video.

She also revealed that this "wordless/talk-free recipe" style, which is new for Drummond, was inspired by Emily Mariko, a popular TikTok cook, and Drummond's "fave."

"I like to be quiet sometimes. 👩🏻‍🦰" said Drummond.