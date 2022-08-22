Ree Drummond Crunches on Cinnamon Toast in ASMR Video

The Pioneer Woman star shows the step-by-step process of making the tasty treat

By
Published on August 22, 2022 04:12 PM
Ree Drummond Crunches on Cinnamon Toast in ASMR Video
Photo: The Pioneer Woman/Instagram

You might want to turn up the volume on Ree Drummond's latest Instagram video.

On Sunday, the Pioneer Woman star, 53, shared an ASMR video on Instagram where she demonstrates how to make cinnamon toast.

"Very buttery, caramelized cinnamon toast with an extra dusting of cinnamon sugar," she captioned the clip which details the simple step in the cooking process. "Basically: Dunk, sprinkle, bake, broil, sprinkle, slice, and eat. 🍞❤️"

Drummond makes one important recommendation to her fans, adding, "Please use salted butter, thank you."

In the video, the celebrity chef begins by combining sugar and cinnamon in a bowl. She then dips the bread in melted butter and sprinkles the cinnamon sugar mixture on top. After baking the bread, she slices it and samples the tasty treat.

Drummond's dogs who "sometimes bark at the air" also make a special appearance in the video.

Earlier this month, Drummond shared another ASMR video in which she makes a pancake recipe.

In the clip, the mother of five combines flour, baking soda, baking powder, melted butter, milk, eggs, and vanilla extract to make the batter. She then flips the pancakes on a griddle and plates them on a floral plate. Of course, she adds a pad of butter and syrup to complete the breakfast staple.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Serious question: Why does the second batch of pancakes always fry up far superior to the first?" she captioned the video.

She also revealed that this "wordless/talk-free recipe" style, which is new for Drummond, was inspired by Emily Mariko, a popular TikTok cook, and Drummond's "fave."

"I like to be quiet sometimes. 👩🏻‍🦰" said Drummond.

Related Articles
Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies
Yewande Komolafe's Salted Chocolate Chip Cookies
People Food Gordon Ramsay Buttermilk Pancakes with Pineapple Brulee
Gordon Ramsay's Pancakes With Caramelized Pineapple & Rum Sauce
french onion soup
Trisha Yearwood's French Onion Soup
holiday cookie recipes
Carla Hall's Sparkling Almond Sugar Cookies
Silos Baking Competition
Get the Winning Recipe from 'Silos Baking Competition' — Now on the Menu at Joanna Gaines' Bakery!
Emily Mariko and Karlie Kloss collaborate on tiktok
Karlie Kloss and TikToker Emily Mariko Team Up to Make 2 Delicious Desserts in ASMR Cooking Videos
Adeena Sussman
Cookbook Author Adeena Sussman Makes Matzo Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cereal for Passover — Here's How
kingcake21-e1455035926899
Celebrate Fat Tuesday with This Sticky-Sweet King Cake Monkey Bread
Rachael Ray Show
Rachael Ray Shows How to Make a Full Thanksgiving Dinner in One Hour (Yes, Really)
stickybuns-1-2000
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond's Pecan Sticky Buns
Card Placeholder Image
Tom Colicchio's Top Thanksgiving Desserts (Not a Pie in the Mix!)
Unknown-2
Hungry Girl: How to Make Maple Bacon Pancakes You Can Eat On-the-Go
Card Placeholder Image
Meet Bakerella — And Her Crazy-Good Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Card Placeholder Image
Great Ideas
Card Placeholder Image
15 Sweet, Savory and Super Tasty Ways to Use Apples
Chrissy Teigen photographed at a location house in Beverly Hills, CA, on August, 31, 2018.
These Are the Top Trending Foods People Are Making in Self-Isolation — and a Recipe for Each