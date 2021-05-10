Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Spends Mother's Day with Sons Todd and Jamar

The Food Network star is also mom to son Bryce and daughters Alex and Paige

Ree Drummond had two of her five children by her side to celebrate Mother's Day.

"How it's going vs. how it started. 🤓," wrote Drummond, referring to the second candid photo of the trio. "Happy Mother's Day! I have 2/5 with me today. I'll take it! ❤️."

Missing from the Mother's Day gathering was Drummond's other son Bryce, 18, and daughters Alex, 23, and Paige, 21. Alex, who got married on May 1 on the family's Oklahoma ranch, commented on her mom's sweet snapshot, "Love you momma ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Drummond shares all her children with husband Ladd. Last November, the Food Network star revealed in an excerpt from her book Frontier Follies that she and Ladd became foster parents to Jamar a year and a half prior. Jamar played on the same high-school football team with their sons Bryce and Todd.

"Jamar's circumstances presented themselves to us in a way we couldn't ignore," Drummond wrote in part.

"Also, I've never wanted to subject Jamar to more attention than he wanted or needed before he had a chance to settle in and get his bearings in our home," she added.

Ree Drummond foster son Ree Drummond and foster son Jamar | Credit: Ree Drummond

In February, Drummond announced that Jamar was accepted to the University of Central Oklahoma and is "officially signed to play football" at the school beginning in the fall 2021 semester.

Alongside a photo of she and the teenager, who was sporting a "UCO FOOTBALL" hoodie, Drummond wrote, "I'm so proud of him and so grateful for his friends, coaches, and community for supporting him in countless ways,"