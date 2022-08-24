Ree Drummond and Son Todd Pose on the Cover of 'Pioneer Woman Magazine' Ahead of His Senior Year

This will be Todd's last high school football season before joining the football team at the University of South Dakota

Published on August 24, 2022 03:12 PM
Ree Drummond, todd drummond
Photo: Ree Drummond/Instagram

Ree Drummond is one proud mom!

The Food Network star, 53, is celebrating her youngest son, Todd, and his accomplishments by dedicating the most recent cover of the Pioneer Woman Magazine to the 18 year old. In the fall issue, which is available now, the mother-son duo are all smiles gracing the cover — Todd in his orange football uniform and Ree styled in festive, orange earrings.

Following in his older brother Bryce's footsteps, Todd started as a varsity quarterback last year for the Pawhuska Huskies. Since it'll be the high school senior's last fall season before joining the football team at the University of South Dakota, Ree decided to celebrate all-things Todd on the cover.

"I couldn't be prouder of the dedication Todd has shown," Ree said in the Pioneer Woman Magazine. "I'm a Todd—and Huskies—fan for life!"

During Friday night games, the home chef is often cheering in the stands for her son who ranks her excitement levels while he's playing. "On a scale of one to 10, she hits an 11," Todd said.

According to the Pioneer Woman star, "There is nothing more exciting and thrilling than Friday-night football games in a small town." On the flip side, she joked that there's also "nothing more stressful for the mom of a quarterback than Friday night football games!"

Ree Drummond, todd drummond
Pioneer Woman Magazine

In May, PEOPLE spoke with Ree about why she and husband Ladd were moving out of the home where they raised her kids. ​​​​"It wasn't a charming 50-year-old house. We loved raising our kids in the house, but it had foundation problems and had developed a few problems that were going to be pretty overwhelming to fix," she said.

But the Drummond family didn't have to go far.

"We wound up building a small house right next to our regular house over the past year. And we moved into it in December," said Ree, who is also mom to daughters Alex, 25, and Paige, 22, and foster son Jamar, 18.

She also mentioned how Todd was her only child still at home, saying that she and Ladd were focusing on getting their youngest off to college as he made his way through the football recruitment process.

The fall issue of the Pioneer Woman Magazine also features a tour inside the Birmingham, Alabama, test kitchen where the recipe testing and development for the Pioneer Woman website happens. Some stand-outs include a dark shade of green for the cabinets, along with open, rustic shelves.

The black and white porcelain tiles that make up the backsplash also match the vibrant aesthetic of Ree's brand. "I thought a colored tile might clash with all our bright dishes," Ree said.

The fall issue of the Pioneer Woman Magazine is available now everywhere magazines are sold.

