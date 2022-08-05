Ree Drummond Shares Fresh-Faced Selfies and Clips of Husband Ladd While They Work on Their Ranch

Ree and Ladd Drummond doing what they do best: herding cattle and cracking jokes.

On Friday, the Pioneer Woman host gave followers a sneak peek into her and Ladd's morning on their ranch in their hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. The Food Network star shared the bright and early activities in posts on her Instagram Story.

Ree started with several selfies in the reflection of her car side mirror. In the first picture, the celebrity chef looks off into the distance and wrote, "Will you bring me a coffee pls." Soon after sharing the first photo, she shared a second mirror selfie and in this one, she is sticking out her tongue. "I just sent this to Ladd on his horse, he hasn't responded," she wrote.

In her typical goofy nature, Ree continued the joke and posted two clips of Ladd riding his horse in the distance. In the first video, Ree wrote, "Ladd please answer my text" and quickly followed it up with another clip that said, "Ugh answer please."

Ree Drummond/Instagram

In the next post on her Instagram Story Ree seemed to have forgotten about Ladd. In this clip, a fresh-faced chef shows off her freckles and red locks with a caption that said, "Brushed my teeth not my hair."

Earlier this summer, the pair, who have been married for over 25 years, shared images from a date night at one of the restaurants they own, P-Town Pizza in Pawhuska. "Dinner date last night," Ree wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of herself and Ladd in the Italian eatery.

Ree Drummond/Instagram

The parents to five kids have been enjoying plenty of alone time lately. Earlier this month, the pair traveled to Playa del Carmen in Mexico for their friends' wedding.