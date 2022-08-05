Ree Drummond Shares Fresh-Faced Selfies and Clips of Husband Ladd While They Work on Their Ranch

The Drummonds have been married for more than 25 years

By
Published on August 5, 2022 01:12 PM
Ree Drummond's morning on her ranch
Photo: Ree Drummond/Instagram

Ree and Ladd Drummond doing what they do best: herding cattle and cracking jokes.

On Friday, the Pioneer Woman host gave followers a sneak peek into her and Ladd's morning on their ranch in their hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. The Food Network star shared the bright and early activities in posts on her Instagram Story.

Ree started with several selfies in the reflection of her car side mirror. In the first picture, the celebrity chef looks off into the distance and wrote, "Will you bring me a coffee pls." Soon after sharing the first photo, she shared a second mirror selfie and in this one, she is sticking out her tongue. "I just sent this to Ladd on his horse, he hasn't responded," she wrote.

In her typical goofy nature, Ree continued the joke and posted two clips of Ladd riding his horse in the distance. In the first video, Ree wrote, "Ladd please answer my text" and quickly followed it up with another clip that said, "Ugh answer please."

Ree Drummond's morning on her ranch
Ree Drummond/Instagram

In the next post on her Instagram Story Ree seemed to have forgotten about Ladd. In this clip, a fresh-faced chef shows off her freckles and red locks with a caption that said, "Brushed my teeth not my hair."

Earlier this summer, the pair, who have been married for over 25 years, shared images from a date night at one of the restaurants they own, P-Town Pizza in Pawhuska. "Dinner date last night," Ree wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of herself and Ladd in the Italian eatery.

Ree Drummond's morning on her ranch
Ree Drummond/Instagram

The parents to five kids have been enjoying plenty of alone time lately. Earlier this month, the pair traveled to Playa del Carmen in Mexico for their friends' wedding.

Related Articles
Ree and Ladd Drummond
Ree Drummond and Husband Ladd Enjoy Date Night at Pizza Spot They Own
Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond Reunites with 'Pioneer Woman' Crew for the First Time in 2 Years: 'The Crew Is Back!'
Ladd and Ree Drummond on vacation
Ree Drummond Shares a Peek of Her Tropical Vacation with Ladd: 'My Husband Looks Good'
Ree Drummond (L) and Ladd Drummond pose for a photo during The Pioneer Woman Magazine Celebration with Ree Drummond at The Mason Jar on June 6, 2017 in New York City.
Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond Reveals Husband Ladd Got Run Over by a Cow but Is OK: 'It Hurts'
Ree Drummond and sister Betsy
Ree Drummond Is Renovating a New Home with Her Sister — And They Gave It an Adorable Name
Alex Drummond wedding
Ree Drummond Wishes Daughter Alex Happy 1st Wedding Anniversary — a Look Back at Alex's Big Day
https://www.instagram.com/p/CdG379DulnE/ thepioneerwoman Verified Ladd only crashes my photo shoots when he’s covered in something. In this case, it was either dust or soot or another substance that rhymes with pit. That is not a dark mustache over his lip. It was all over his shirt, too. As you can see, my life partner takes great joy in bear hugging my freshly showered person; if you look closely you can see the mischief in his eye. Ironically, did you know there is no cleaner human being than a cowboy just before they get in bed at night? The showers are hot and the showers are thorough. As grody as cowboys are during the day, that’s how clean they are at night. My cleanness is more like my baseline mood. Kinda steady, no dramatic highs or lows. Was this too much information? I’m thinking maybe yes! 😂 1h
Ree Drummond's Husband Ladd Crashes Her Photoshoot Covered in Animal Poop: 'Showers Are Thorough'
Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond Shows Off the New Dishes at Her Oklahoma Restaurant, The Merc: 'Never Been Better'
Ree Drummond Instagram
Ree Drummond Shares Loving Post to Husband Ladd Nearly a Year After His Accident: 'My Valentine'
ree drummond
Ree Drummond Shares Secrets to a Happy Marriage After 25 Years with Husband Ladd
Ree Drummond
Ree Drummond Gives Update on Husband Ladd's Health One Year After He Broke His Neck in Accident
ree drummond
Why Ree Drummond Moved Out of the Home Where She Raised Her Kids and Into a 'Smaller' House
ree drummond
Ree Drummond Sings Karaoke with Her Kids on New Year's Eve — Watch
ree drummond with daughter and boyfriend
Ree Drummond Introduces Daughter Paige's Boyfriend by Cheekily Calling Him Her 'New Friend'
Ree Drummond and Ladd Drummond
Ree Drummond's Husband Calls Her 'The Most Capable Person I Know' After She Comes to His Rescue
Ree Drummond and mother
Ree Drummond and Her Mom Sip Cocktails in Sweet Twinning Photo: 'Love and Joy'