Ree Drummond and Husband Ladd Enjoy Date Night at Pizza Spot They Own

It's pizza night for the Drummonds!

On Sunday, Ree and husband Ladd went out to P-Town Pizza in their hometown of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. "Dinner date last night," Ree wrote on her Instagram Story, sharing a photo of herself and Ladd in the Italian eatery.

Not only are Ree and Ladd fans of the cheesy pizza place, but they also own the restaurant. In 2018, they opened the pizza joint — but the Pioneer Woman star wasn't sure about the business venture initially when Ladd suggested it since she was busy filming her Food Network show.

"I always accuse [Ladd] of waiting until I'm busy filming to start these kinds of projects," she said in a 2020 Pioneer Woman blog. Despite her qualms, when she tasted the first bite of her team's testing creations, she was on board. "When I tried that first pie, a pepperoni, I knew it would all be really good," she added.

According to the blog, P-Town's kitchen is complete with a wood-fired oven imported from Italy. And the local restaurant is known for its thin crust, which took 73 dough-testing attempts to perfect.

The parents to five kids have been enjoying plenty of alone time lately. Earlier this month, the pair traveled to Playa del Carmen in Mexico for their friends' wedding.

Ree posted adorable photos of the couple smiling on the beach. In one picture, she wore a tropical print maxi dress with images of leaves, flowers and bananas and Ladd was dressed in a black short-sleeve button-down and khaki shorts.

"Ladd and I took a quick trip to Mexico for our good friends' wedding," she wrote. "My husband looks good in lorts, doesn't he? (Ladd + Shorts = Lorts.) I bought him some flip flops but he doesn't like things between his toes."

In May, the Food Network star spoke with PEOPLE about trying to find more time to travel with Ladd since almost all of their kids are out of the house.

Once their youngest, Todd, 18, moves to college, she said she's excited for quality couple time.