Ree Drummond and Her Mom Sip Cocktails in Sweet Twinning Photo: 'Love and Joy'

"Sharing this mother-daughter shot because it cracks me up," Ree Drummond wrote on Instagram Monday

Ree Drummond honored her mother Gerre Schwert with a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday.

The Pioneer Woman star, 53, shared two photos of her spending time with Schwert at her home in Oklahoma, one that featured the two sipping fruity cocktails from colored straws in coordinating floral blouses.

"Sharing this mother-daughter shot because it cracks me up," the celebrity chef wrote of the sweet pic.

Though the shot showed the mother-daughter duo twinning, Drummond insisted it "isn't the most representative photo of my mom."

A second shot posted to Drummond's Instagram post was, however. It showed Schwert smiling from ear to ear as she walked to greet Drummond. "It's when she first walked into the Lodge to film last Wednesday," Drummond wrote. "Love and joy enter the room when she does, and everyone's always so happy to see her."

The cookbook author added that she led with the cocktail image because "middle children are so complicated."

Drummond's sweet social media post comes nearly four months after the family mourned the loss of Drummond's brother Michael Smith, who died at 54.

The television personality revealed the sad news with a touching Facebook tribute in November.

"It isn't possible to sum up the life of someone as perfectly wonderful as my brother Michael, so right now I won't try," she wrote at the time alongside a series of photos of her brother. "He was seventeen months older than me, my first friend and buddy, and I'm so grateful for over 50 years of photos and memories."

She added, "Please pray for my parents, whose devotion to Mike was boundless, and who will feel this loss most acutely."

Drummond previously featured her brother on a 2012 installment of her Food Network series, an episode she called her "favorite, for obvious reasons." She opened up about Michael in her 2011 book, The Pioneer Woman: Black Heels to Tractor Wheels, explaining that he had "developmental disabilities."

It's been a tough year for Drummond, who shares five children — daughters Alex, 24, and Paige, 22, sons Bryce, 19, and Todd, 18, as well as foster son Jamar, 18 — with her husband of 25 years, Ladd Drummond.

Last March, Ladd was injured in a serious fire truck accident with her nephew, Caleb Drummond. The two collided in separate vehicles as they were attempting to put out a blaze on the family's Oklahoma farm, leaving Ladd with a broken neck and sending Caleb to the hospital in critical condition.

While Ladd has made significant progress in the months since, Ree gave an emotional tribute to her husband on Father's Day in which she mentioned some of his biggest "fatherhood moments" of the past year, including being there when Alex got marred in May.