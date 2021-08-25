The Food Network star is playing the owner of a bakery in the upcoming movie Candy Coated Christmas, which will be the first original film for Discovery+

Ree Drummond Is Acting for the First Time in Upcoming Holiday Movie Candy Coated Christmas

Ree Drummond will soon be making her acting debut.

The Food Network star, 52, will appear in her first-ever acting role in the upcoming holiday movie Candy Coated Christmas, which will mark the first original film for Discovery+.

Drummond will appear in the movie as the owner of a bakery in the fictional town of Peppermint Hollow, the peppermint capitol of the world. Candy Coated Christmas also stars Molly McCook (Last Man Standing), Aaron O'Connell (The Haves and The Have Nots), Jae Suh Park (The Big Short) and John McCook (The Bold and the Beautiful).

Ree Drummond Ree Drummond | Credit: Bobby Bank/Getty Images

According to a release, McCook plays Molly Gallant, a Los Angeles-based marketing executive who heads to Peppermint Hollow in an attempt to find start-up money for a new business venture. There, she meets Drummond's Bee, a bakery owner who introduces her to "the friendly denizens that reside in the Peppermint Capitol of the world."

Peppermint Hollow is Molly's mother's hometown, and she's invited to stay in her mother's childhood home by the family that currently lives there, offering "her a lost connection to her own childhood memories and the possibility for a newly 'minted' business begins to take shape."

Production on the movie wrapped on Wednesday, Food Network announced.

Drummond called her first acting experience a "magical" one.

"Candy Coated Christmas was so much fun to be part of; it had all the magical elements that make holiday movies so special," she said in a statement. "Any initial nerves I felt about joining this project completely melted away when I stepped into the sweet, charming world of Peppermint Hollow!"

The upcoming holiday flick was written by Alex Yonks, Joey Plager and Ellie Kanner, who also directed. It is produced by MarVista Entertainment in association with Go Films.