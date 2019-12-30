Red Lobster's New Bloody Mary Is Topped With a Lobster Claw and Cheddar Bay Biscuit

Image zoom Red Lobster

Red Lobster is ringing in the new year with an over-the-top bloody Mary.

The seafood chain introduced the limited edition Lobster Claw Bloody Mary on Monday, and it is larger than life. According to a press release, it’s made with Tito’s vodka and Red Lobster’s special bloody Mary mix, rimmed with spicy chipotle BBQ seasoning, and is topped with a jumbo shrimp, a chilled Maine lobster claw, and — best of all — one of their famous Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

The Lobster Claw Bloody Mary can be found in Red Lobsters across the U.S. just time for National Bloody Mary Day on Jan 1. What better way to start off 2020 (and you know, possibly kick that hangover) than with one of this crazy cocktail?

If you want to get your claws on one of these bloody Marys before they’re gone, you have a little over a month to stop in. The specialty drink, being called a “drink-a-tizer” for its snack-able garnishes, is available through Feb. 2, 2020 for guests 21 and older. Prices vary by location, but the starting price is $10.99.

The chain’s iconic biscuits also got an impressive makeover in 2019. Red Lobster released gluten-free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix at Walmart, a huge deal for fans with a gluten intolerance.

Unfortunately, the biscuits at the actual restaurant — which are complimentary with every meal — are still a no-go for those with celiac disease. Hopefully 2020 will be the year that the gluten-free biscuits are included in-store.