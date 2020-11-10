Red Lobster to Sell Holiday Gift Boxes Filled with Cheddar Bay Biscuits

The gift boxes can be delivered to the recipient's door or picked up in a restaurant

Red Lobster has your next cheesy Christmas gift covered.

The fast-casual company is making the holidays a little bit easier — and tastier — by offering their classic Cheddar Bay Biscuits in festive gift boxes beginning next week.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Customers can visit the Red Lobster website starting Nov. 16 to order a half-dozen Cheddar Bay Biscuits to Go in a limited-edition, festive gift box. The gift boxes will be available through the holiday season while supplies last.

For $1 extra, the restaurant will place six savory biscuits in a red box decorated with a white gift bow and holiday decorations.

According to the press release, the order can be placed by going to the Biscuits & Extras section of the online ordering page of the website.

"Whether you're searching for a unique gift to give a loved one you can't physically be with, or looking to reward yourself for finishing a tough year strong, our Cheddar Bay Biscuit gift boxes are guaranteed to serve up some much-needed warmth and comfort this holiday season," Deanna Kotch, Red Lobster's vice president of marketing, said in the release.

The biscuits can be picked up at a participating Red Lobster or customers can have the gift delivered straight to the recipient's door through contactless delivery.

Once the gift boxes are sold out, biscuits can still be purchased at their normal price.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy Red Lobster

Image zoom Credit: Red Lobster & MTN DEW