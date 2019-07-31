Red Lobster Is Now Selling Gluten-Free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix

Image zoom Courtesy Red Lobster

As many as 3 million Americans have celiac disease, according to the FDA, with many more having a gluten intolerance—meaning more and more companies offering alternatives versions of things like beer, cookies, crackers, cakes and breads.

Now, Red Lobster has created a way for people who follow a gluten-free diet to enjoy their most iconic food, launching boxes of Gluten-Free Cheddar Bay Biscuit Mix.

Beginning in August, customers can buy the mix at Walmart stores nationwide, the company announced on Wednesday.

Unfortunately the biscuits at the actual restaurant—which are complimentary with every meal—are still a no-go for those who can’t eat gluten. However, the restaurant chain has plenty of other options for diners with food allergies, offering an interactive online menu that clearly shows which items are safe to eat.

Dishes like Wood-Grilled Shrimp Skewers, Wild-Caught Snow Crab Legs and Salmon New Orleans are gluten-free dishes offered on the Red Lobster To Go menu, so you can whip up a fresh batch of the new biscuits for the full experience.

For more at-home options for those following a gluten-free diet, check out our nutritionist-approved list of best gluten-free snacks you can buy on Amazon.