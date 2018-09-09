Red Lobster Brings Back Their Endless Shrimp Deal for the 14th Year in a Row

Red Lobster‘s famous deal is back!

For the 14th year in a row, the restaurant chain is offering customers endless plates of shrimp.

People can choose from three of their classic dishes—Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Hand-Breaded Shrimp, Shrimp Linguine Alfredo—and two of the new items added to this year’s menu — Sesame-Ginger Grilled Shrimp and Crunchy Fiesta Shrimp.

The Sesame-Ginger Grilled Shrimp is drizzled with savory soy-ginger sauce and sprinkled with Asian seasoning, while the Crunchy Fiesta Shrimp is covered in crunched-up tortilla chips, and topped with a creamy blend of three cheeses and pico de gallo.

For the first order, you can select two dishes plus Cheddar Bay Biscuits (also unlimited), a side salad and choice of side. For the second round, you can order single servings of the shrimp, one order at a time.

You can also try their Coconut Shrimp Bites, Panko-Crusted Red Shrimp, Popcorn Shrimp, and Garlic-Grilled Shrimp Skewers while supplies last.

But hurry, the offer is only available for a limited, undisclosed time.