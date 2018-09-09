Red Lobster Brings Back Their Endless Shrimp Deal for the 14th Year in a Row

PRNewsfoto/Red Lobster Seafood Co.
placeholder
Jessica Fecteau
September 09, 2018 11:09 AM

Red Lobster‘s famous deal is back!

For the 14th year in a row, the restaurant chain is offering customers endless plates of shrimp.

People can choose from three of their classic dishes—Garlic Shrimp Scampi, Hand-Breaded Shrimp, Shrimp Linguine Alfredo—and two of the new items added to this year’s menu — Sesame-Ginger Grilled Shrimp and Crunchy Fiesta Shrimp.

The Sesame-Ginger Grilled Shrimp is drizzled with savory soy-ginger sauce and sprinkled with Asian seasoning, while the Crunchy Fiesta Shrimp is covered in crunched-up tortilla chips, and topped with a creamy blend of three cheeses and pico de gallo.

RELATED: Red Lobster Announces Lobster and Waffles Made with Their Cheddar Bay Biscuits Batter

For the first order, you can select two dishes plus Cheddar Bay Biscuits (also unlimited), a side salad and choice of side. For the second round, you can order single servings of the shrimp, one order at a time.

RELATED VIDEO: Take 5: Coconut Shrimp Curry

You can also try their Coconut Shrimp Bites, Panko-Crusted Red Shrimp, Popcorn Shrimp, and Garlic-Grilled Shrimp Skewers while supplies last.

But hurry, the offer is only available for a limited, undisclosed time.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now