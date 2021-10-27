Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Red Lobster's Beloved Cheddar Bay Biscuits Are Now in the Freezer Section — But Only at Walmart

Red Lobster lovers hungry for some Cheddar Bay Biscuits can now enjoy the golden, flaky treat from the comfort of their own home.

The restaurant chain's beloved menu item is now available in the freezer section, in a new, ready-to-bake version.

No mixing or prep work is required — unlike the in-store Cheddar Bay Biscuits, which are hand-mixed every 15 minutes in Red Lobster restaurant kitchens daily. Instead, the new versions are a quick and easy snack solution for home cooks, going from the box to the baking sheet to the table in less than 30 minutes.

There's even an enclosed garlic herb seasoning packet included, to mix with melted butter to get the perfect Red Lobster experience.

PEOPLE had a chance to sample the product, and can attest that the taste is near perfect to what customers would get in the restaurant. That garlic, cheesy flavor? Spot-on. The flaky and fluffy texture? Perfect. And piping hot? Hands-down.

Best of all, no one was judging as we ate through the whole box. (Red Lobster stresses in a press release that the biscuits are good to enjoy "morning, noon or midnight," and let's just say, they're right.)

To purchase, visit Walmart, where the product is available exclusively (for just under $5).

And for those with more skills in the kitchen, Red Lobster also makes a trio of Cheddar Bay Biscuit mixes, including a traditional mix, a rosemary garlic parmesan mix, and a gluten-free version. Those are all available at grocery stores nationwide.