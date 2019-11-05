The holidays are right around the corner — and with them comes the stress of preparing meals, drinks and snacks for family dinners and friends’ cocktail parties. Luckily, People Now’s Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke teamed up with Food & Wine culinary director Justin Chapple to bring you the easiest and tastiest holiday recipes. From mulled cider to delicious casseroles, Chapple shares his essential holiday treats, as well as some tips and tricks for making the stress of cooking a little bit easier — including some ideas about what to do with those pesky leftovers. Need something to watch while you cook your holiday feast? Tune in to Lifetime, which has been offering ’round-the-clock Christmas programming since Oct. 25.