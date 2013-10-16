When I have a party, I love to serve tacos. They're a great way to feed a crowd while keeping it easy on the host (all you have to do is lay out the fixin's!).

Maxwell Ryan is the founder of Apartment Therapy and The Kitchn, a web magazine about home cooking and kitchen design. Visit PEOPLE.com Wednesdays for his spins on celebrity recipes and more.

When I have a party, I love to serve tacos. They’re a great way to feed a crowd while keeping it easy on the host—all you have to do is lay out the fixins’!

So as soon as I saw Rachael Ray‘s recipe for [premium title=”Ancho Chicken Soft Tacos” url=”https://www.people.com/people/premium/celebfood/recipe/0,,20710333,00.html”], I knew it would be a crowdpleaser. But since it’s only designed to serve a few people, I decided to scale it up for a party.

Rachael makes her tacos in a skillet, but my version uses a slow cooker, which makes entertaining a cinch—you can leave the taco meat simmering and forget about it while you do the rest of your party prep. The cooker can even double as a serving dish.

I also subbed in corn tortillas, which are healthier than flour. This is a great main course for game day or any fall potluck gathering!

Slow Cooker Spicy Chicken Tacos for a Crowd

Serves 8-10

3 ancho chile peppers

3-4 cloves garlic, peeled

2 cups chicken stock

2 tsp. ground cumin

2 tsp. ground coriander

2 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. dried oregano

½ tsp. cinnamon

3-4 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 large red onion, thinly sliced

2 tbsp. cider vinegar

25 6-inch corn tortillas

1. Combine the chile peppers, garlic and chicken stock in a small pot over medium-high heat. Simmer until the peppers are very tender, about 15 minutes.

2. Transfer the mixture to a food processor, or use an immersion blender, and puree until smooth. Stir in the cumin, coriander, paprika, oregano and cinnamon.

3. Place the chicken thighs and sliced onion in a slow cooker. Pour in the chile sauce and stir to coat. Place the lid on the slow cooker and cook for 5-7 hours on low. The chicken should easily pull apart with a fork when finished.

4. Remove the lid and stir in the cider vinegar. Use two forks to pull the chicken into large pieces. If serving immediately, keep the slow cooker on the warm setting and serve with tortillas. If serving later, let the chicken cool, cover and refrigerate for no longer than 3 days, and reheat on the warm setting before serving.