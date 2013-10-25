No matter where you stand on how soon is too soon for Christmas music to take over the airwaves, we hope you're ready for fun holiday food to start taking over the Internets—because we are!

Jenny Park and Teri Lyn Fisher are the food stylist/recipe development/photography duo behind the blog Spoon Fork Bacon. Visit PEOPLE.com every Friday for their take on celebrity recipes, plus tips on cooking, entertaining, food photography and more.

One dish we love to make around this time is poached pears. They’re so sinfully sweet and totally easy to throw together. Plus, they’re a healthier alternative to gobbling up a piece of pie or scoop of ice cream for dessert—although, serving poached pears with a scoop of ice cream isn’t a bad idea at all!

Today we’ve taken [premium title=”Cat Cora’s Prosecco Poached Pears” url=”https://www.people.com/people/premium/celebfood/recipe/0,,20711692,00.html”] and simplified some of the steps. (Who has time to peel ginger and zest lemons while a table of guests eagerly waits for dessert?) In our version, just toss in OJ and cardamom, an underrated fall/winter spice that packs so much awesome flavor.

We also added even more prosecco, because one of the best parts of this dish is slurping up the fragrant poaching liquid—it’s so good! Lastly we decided to serve our poached pears warm to fully get into the spirit of the chilly seasons ahead. Enjoy!

Extra-Easy, Extra-Boozy Prosecco Poached Pears

Serves 3-4

4 Bosc pears

1 bottle (750ml) prosecco

1 cup orange juice

½ cup honey

1 cinnamon stick

2 star anise, whole

5 cardamom pods

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1. Peel pears, cut each in half lengthwise and remove cores.

2. In a large saucepan, combine all ingredients and simmer for 30 minutes. Remove mixture from heat and cover for 10 minutes.

3. Place 2 or 3 pear halves into a shallow bowl and top with 3 to 4 tablespoons of the poaching liquid, being careful not to scoop out the anise, cardamom pods or cinnamon stick. Top pears with ground cinnamon and serve warm. Repeat with rest of pear halves.