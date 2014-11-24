Why Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell Are Hoping For an 'Eye Patch-Free' Thanksgiving

In Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell‘s home, there’s a clear divide between who will be preparing their Thanksgiving feast and who will just be eating it.



“I will not be cooking the turkey anymore,” O’Connell, 40, tells PEOPLE at FOX’s Cause For Paws: An All-Star Dog Spectacular, which airs on Thursday. “I cooked one year only to realize that I left that plastic bag of guts inside of it.”

“Yeah, Jerry pulled the giblets out and it sprung out and sliced his eye!” says Romijn, 42. “It hit him right in the eye and he had to wear an eye patch for Thanksgiving.”

“We’re trying to keep it eye patch-free this Thanksgiving,” she jokes.

In fact, O’Connell says he may rather skip the preparations all together. “We might not even cook,” he says. “We might just pick up a turkey at Koo Koo Roo.”

His wife doesn’t agree with that plan. “No! I’m cooking,” Romijn insists.

The couple says their only guests for the holiday will be their 5-year-old twin girls Charlie and Dolly. “We’ve done a lot of traveling this year for work,” says the actress. “We’re happy to just be home with our kids.”

—Ana Calderone, with reporting by Christina Dugan

