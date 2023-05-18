Get Reba McEntire's Twist on a BLT from Her Oklahoma Restaurant

The country music star's southern-style eatery promises "down home" comfort food

By People Staff
Published on May 18, 2023 11:43 AM
Reba Recipe
Photo: Jennifer Causey, Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

You'll feel like family at Reba McEntire's Oklahoma southern-style restaurant, bar and concert venue — Reba's Place.

While browsing through the country star's personal memorabilia and watching live music performances onstage ("I'll do some singing!" McEntire promises.), customers can dig into comforting meals like the "Fancy" steak dinner, Reba's crispy smashed potatoes and this spin on the towering BLT sandwich (shared below and in this week's issue of PEOPLE).

The spot also has lots of nods to her loved ones — the third-floor library includes books owned by McEntire's late mother, Jacqueline. "They were her treasure," she says.

Reba's Place — a 15,000-square-foot space — is situated in Atoka, Okla. which is about midway between Tulsa and Dallas.

Reba’s Place
Choctaw Nation

The restaurant's chef is Kurtess Mortensen, formerly of the Pioneer Woman Mercantile (Ree Drummond's restaurant in Pawhuska, about three hours away).

"I told them, 'You got to have great iced tea. Great bread. I want chicken fried steak. Chicken fried chicken. I want beans and cornbread,' " McEntire told PEOPLE ahead of the grand opening.

"I am so proud of everyone involved," she added.

For more on McEntire, plus our full list of things to do, eat, and see this summer, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday.

People Recipes
Jennifer Causey

BLT with Bacon Aioli

1 garlic head, peeled

1 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 Tbsp. tomato paste or double-concentrate tomato paste

1 large egg yolk, at room temperature

1⁄4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. canola oil

9 slices cooked thick-cut applewood-smoked bacon, crisply cooked and divided

1⁄4 cup fresh basil leaves, finely chopped

½ tsp. kosher salt, divided

4 (½-in.-thick) whole-grain bread slices, toasted

4 green leaf lettuce leaves

1 large (12-oz.) heirloom tomato, cut into 6 slices

1⁄4 tsp. black pepper

1. Preheat oven to 250°. Place garlic and olive oil in a small ovenproof saucepan, adding more oil as needed until cloves are submerged. Cover; bake until garlic is golden and tender, 1 hour to 1 hour, 30 minutes. Remove from oven. Let garlic confit cool, uncovered, 30 minutes.

2. Remove 3 cooled garlic cloves from oil, and place in a food processor. Add tomato paste and egg yolk; pulse until smooth, about 5 pulses. Pour canola oil and 6 tablespoons oil from garlic confit into a liquid measuring cup. With food processor running, gradually pour oil mixture in 2 batches through food chute; scrape down sides and bottom of bowl after each addition. Process until mixture resembles the consistency of mayonnaise, 2 to 3 minutes, adding 1 tablespoon of water at a time if mixture is too thick. Transfer aioli to a medium bowl.

3. Finely chop 1 bacon slice; add chopped bacon, basil and ¼ teaspoon salt to aioli in bowl, stirring until combined.

4. Spread each piece of toasted bread with 1 tablespoon aioli. Top 2 bread slices each evenly with lettuce and tomato slices. Season tomatoes with pepper and ¼ teaspoon salt. Top with 4 bacon slices each. Cover with remaining 2 bread slices; serve.

Serves: 2
Active time: 35 minutes
Total time: 2 hours, 10 minutes

Related Articles
Chef Robert Irvine (R) and wife Gail Kim attend "The Hundred-Foot Journey" New York premiere at the Ziegfeld Theater on August 4, 2014 in New York City.
Robert Irvine Says 'Every Day' with Wife of 11 Years Gail Is 'Special' Because He Travels '345 Days a Year'
British-South African restaurateur, chef, caterer, television presenter/broadcaster, businesswoman, journalist, cookery writer and novelist Prue Leith attends a photocall during the Edinburgh International Book Festival 2019 on August 10, 2019 in Edinburgh, Scotland.
'Great British Baking Show' Judge Prue Leith Details 'Secret' 13-Year Affair with First Husband 
4/17 Recipes Rollout
Maya Kaimal's Chicken Tikka Skewers Are a Simple Way to 'Introduce Indian Flavors' to Summer Barbecues
Hilary Duff BrÃ¼mate Travel Mug TOUT
Hilary Duff Can't Live Without This Leakproof Travel Mug That 'Fits in All' Her Cupholders
Bobby Flay Shares the Way He and Girlfriend Christina Pérez ‘Stay Connected’ Amid Busy Schedules
Bobby Flay Says Girlfriend Christina Pérez Is a 'Special Lady' and Talks Their 'Fun Summer' Plans (Exclusive) 
Khloe Kardashian Pantry
Khloé Kardashian Shares a Tour of Her Organized Pantry
THE VOICE -- "The Knockouts Premiere" Episode 2311 -- Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Reba McEntire
Blake Shelton Says He Approves of Reba McEntire Replacing Him on 'The Voice': 'She's Just So Authentic'
Swimsuit 2023: Dominican Republic Martha Stewart Casa de Campo
Martha Stewart Says There's 'No Reason' for Her to Retire: 'Not What My Life Is About' (Exclusive)
4/17 Recipes Rollout
Chanie Apfelbaum's Meat Loaf-Stuffed Pitas Are a 'Kid-Friendly' Version of a Popular Street Food
Luciana Damon (L) and actor/director Matt Damon attend the 2017 Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on February 25, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.
Matt Damon and Wife Luciana Barroso Damon Enjoy an Italian Feast in Brooklyn
Brasserie B by Bobby Flay Dining Room; Chef Bobby Flay
Bobby Flay Gives a First Look at His New French Restaurant Brasserie B (Exclusive)
reba mcentire
Reba McEntire Will Bring 'Razzle Dazzle' to Beat Gwen Stefani, Fill Blake Shelton's 'Big Boots' on 'The Voice'
Mindy Kaling Vegetable Chopper Tout
Mindy Kaling Swears by This Kitchen Tool That Shoppers Say Cuts ‘Prep Time in Half’ — and It’s on Sale Today
Chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay attends the 13th annual Vegas Uncork'd by Bon Appetit Grand Tasting event presented by the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority at Caesars Palace on May 10, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Gordon Ramsay's 'Kitchen Nightmares' Will Return to Fox After Nearly a Decade Off the Air
Giada DeLaurentiis
Giada De Laurentiis Poses with Daughter Jade in Sweet Mother's Day Photo
Martha Stewart (L) and rapper Snoop Dogg attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California
Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg's Friendship Timeline