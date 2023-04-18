Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Rex Linn Reveal They Had the 'Best Valentine's Dinner Ever' at Sonic

Sonic holds a special place in Reba McEntire's heart.

While co-hosting Today with Hoda & Jenna on Monday, the country music icon confirmed to Jenna Bush Hager that she and her boyfriend, Rex Linn, went to Sonic on Valentine's Day.

Linn, who was on the morning's show set, came on to say that it was the "best Valentine's Day dinner ever."

McEntire elaborated on the date — and the couple's favorite menu item — during an interview with fellow country musician Garth Brooks on TalkShopLive.

"That was our Valentine's meal last year — was Sonic tater tots," she said, before adding that Linn paid.

While McEntire and Linn have known each other since 1991, it wasn't until 2020 that their relationship became romantic.

Even their pet names for each other have roots in the fast food chain, which was founded in McEntire's home state of Oklahoma.

"Well, my nickname being tater tot, and his being sugar tot, we love Sonic tater tots. They're wonderful. And to go in there and get a #1 cheeseburger with everything on it and tater tots, man that's a great Valentine's dinner," she said. "We loved it. We sat right there in the car and ate it."

She got some help from her sister, Susie, when it came to the foodie nicknames.

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

"When we were in quarantine, I was in Oklahoma, there on the home place and Rex had [started] calling me tater tot, and Susie said 'Tater tot, well why don't you just call him sugar tot?' and so it stuck. So, we're the tots. Sugar and tater," she quipped. "Pretty silly but we love it."

McEntire opened her own restaurant, Reba's Place, in January. The 15,000-square-foot restaurant doubles as a bar and live entertainment venue in her native Oklahoma, situated in Atoka, which is about midway between Tulsa and Dallas.

"I am so proud of everyone involved, even the patrons, the people, my friends, relatives, people from Texas, Northern Oklahoma, out of state, even, who have already come to be at the restaurant, to taste the food, give great reports, hear the music, the merchandise, everything," she told PEOPLE at the time of the grand opening.

Courtesy Reba's Place

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The restaurant's chef is Kurtess Mortensen, formerly of the Pioneer Woman Mercantile (Ree Drummond's restaurant in Pawhuska, about three hours away).

"I told them, 'You got to have great iced tea. Great bread. I want chicken fried steak. Chicken fried chicken. I want beans and cornbread,' " McEntire said. "I gave chef Kurtess my recipe for my smashed potatoes with caramelized onions and garlic. And have to have good drinks. That's very important."

Come October, the Grammy-winning singer is set to release a cookbook called Not That Fancy. With a foreword by Brooks, the project features over 50 recipes originating from McEntire's family and new restaurant.