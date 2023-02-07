Over 400 Ready-to-Eat Products Recalled Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

Fresh Ideation Food Group recalled hundreds of packaged products sold from Jan. 24 through Jan. 30 because of a possible listeria contamination.

The recalled products range from baked goods, fresh fruit cups, packaged salads and sandwiches. Affected products were distributed in Connecticut, Washington D.C., Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia and were sold in grocery stores, vending machines and on various transportation providers.

While the affected products span dozens of brands, many of the recalled items are from Bistro to Go, Quick & Fresh, Westin Label and Naval Academy 1845 Coffee. A full list of recalled products can be found on the FDA website.

All recalled products have a Fresh Creative Cuisine label or identifier. Plus, all affected items have a fresh-through or sell-through date of Jan. 31 to Feb. 6.

Young children and elderly people are at a higher risk of becoming severely sick if they contract listeria, as are immunocompromised and pregnant people. Symptoms typically include fever and flu-like reactions, such as muscle aches and fatigue, according to the CDC.

The symptoms typically begin within two weeks of eating contaminated food but can start the same day or up to 70 days later, according to the CDC.

No illnesses have been reported related to this recall. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to contact the company, Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC.

Separately, more than 50,000 pounds of sausage typically used to make charcuterie boards were recalled over possible listeria contamination on Jan. 29.

Daniele International LLC, based in Mapleville, Rhode Island, first issued the recall for 52,914 pounds of the ready-to-eat sausage as they "may be adulterated with Listeria monocytogenes", according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The FSIS updated the total poundage recalled to 69,255 on Feb. 3.

The meat was sold under the brand names Fredricks by Meijer Spanish Style Charcuterie Sampler Tray, Boar's Head Charcuterie Trio, Colameco's Primo Naturale Genoa Uncured Salami, Colameco's Primo Naturale Black Pepper Uncured Salami, Gourmet Selection Sopressata, Capocollo, Hard Salami as well as and Del EL Duca's Sopressata, Coppa & Genoa Salami; Calabrese, Prosciutto & Coppa; and Salami, Uncured Pepperoni & Hard Salami.

The meats in question were made between May 23, 2022, and Nov. 25, 2022, and sent to retail stores around the nation between Dec. 23, 2022, and Jan. 17, 2022. They are also labeled with "EST. 54" in the USDA mark of inspection, per the FSIS.