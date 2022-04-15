Liev Schreiber Helps Cook for Ukrainian Refugees in Poland for Passover: 'Happy Pesach'

Liev Schreiber is helping prepare nearly one ton of brisket with World Central Kitchen as part of a traditional Passover feast for Ukrainians fleeing the war in their home country

Liev Schreiber is lending a helping hand in Poland.

In honor of Passover this year, the 57-year-old actor and director said he's helping prepare almost one ton of brisket with chef Jose Andre's World Central Kitchen for the Jewish holiday, for Ukrainians fleeing the war in their country.

The Ray Donovan alum thanked fans for their support in an Instagram video Thursday, filmed during a lunch break in the city of Przemysl.

"To everyone who donated, thank you so much," he continued, wishing his followers a happy Passover and Easter. "Please, donate if you can."

In the caption, Schreiber cited an ancient phrase used by Jews during Passover, "Let all who are hungry come and eat."

"Doing our part with @wckitchen here in #Poland, where we're preparing a traditional Passover feast for Ukrainian #refugees," he wrote. "Happy Pesach!"

Upon arriving in Poland via train, refugees will have the opportunity to eat a homecooked meal after going through customs, according to a World Central Kitchen volunteer seen in another video shared Friday on Schreiber's Instagram page.

In addition to the brisket, the volunteer said refugees will have access to a panini press, hot cocoa and more.

Schreiber began cooking for Ukrainian refugees with the World Central Kitchen on Monday, starting by making a massive batch of borscht for 1,500 people.

"World Central Kitchen continues to be the rockstar NGO serving and feeding those who have lost nearly everything," the actor wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of himself and another volunteer posing in front of the meal.

Jessica Seinfeld and chef Marc Murphy also spent time volunteering at the World Central Kitchen hub this week, which the 50-year-old cookbook author summed up as an "extraordinary operation" on the border of Poland and Ukraine.

"People all over Ukraine and all along the border rely on them for food and kindness. We made around 15,000 sandwiches and 3,000 cups of apple sauce for moms and kids to take on buses and trains as they escape this war," she wrote, posting photos from her visit.

Russia first launched its attack on Ukraine on Feb. 24, making it the first major land conflict in Europe in decades. Millions of Ukrainians have also fled, the United Nations says.

The invasion, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin, has drawn condemnation around the world and increasingly severe economic sanctions against Russia.