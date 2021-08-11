Nearly 60,000 Pounds of Raw Frozen Chicken Recalled Amid Salmonella Outbreak

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service advised Monday of several products from Serenade Foods

Serenade Foods has recalled approximately 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned stuffed chicken products.

The products, which were produced on Feb. 24 and 25, 2021, could be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis, the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Monday. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase," FSIS advised, after issuing a public health alert related to the products in early June.

Recalled lots include Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese, Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese, Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu, Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli & Cheese and Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu. The products subject to recall, which were shipped to distributors nationwide, feature the establishment number "P- 2375" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recall comes as FSIS works with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate a recent Salmonella outbreak across eight states, with onset dates ranging from Feb. 21 to June 28, 2021.

"Unopened intact packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese were collected from an ill person's home and tested positive for the outbreak strain of Salmonella Enteritidis," the FSIS said in the statement. "FSIS continues to work with the CDC and state and local public health partners on this investigation."

FSIS notes that consuming Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses, with common symptoms including "diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product."

Illnesses usually last four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. In some people, diarrhea may be so severe as to require hospitalization. Older adults, infants and people with weakened immune systems are the most likely to develop severe illness from salmonellosis.