62,000 Pounds of Raw Beef Recalled Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

The meat was recalled by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service due to E. coli concerns

By
Helen Murphy
May 23, 2019 03:16 PM

If you’re planning a Memorial Day cookout this weekend, make sure to double check your meat.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that it was recalling over 62,000 pounds of raw beef due to E. coli concerns.

The recalled meat was packaged at the Aurora Packing Company in North Aurora, Illinois on April 19 and was then shipped nationwide.

All of the recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 788” inside the USDA mark of inspection. A full list of the affected products is available here.

Kryssia Campos/Getty

RELATED: All-Star Recipes to Rule Your Memorial Day Cookout

The USDA said there have been no confirmed illnesses related to the recalled products, but urges consumers to check their fridges and freezers for the affected meat, noting that many people store meat away in their freezer for future use.

According to the USDA, symptoms of E. coli include dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps two to eight days after exposure.

Most people can recover from E. coli in a week, but the bacteria can also cause kidney failure that includes symptoms of easy bruising and decreased urine output. Anyone with these symptoms who believes they have eaten the affected products should seek immediate medical care, the USDA advised.

You May Like

Advertisement
Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.