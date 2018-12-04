More Than 12 Million Lbs. of Beef Recalled After Nearly 250 Illnesses Reported from Salmonella

After an initial raw beef recall in October, the U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced another 5 million pounds is now being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

While the products were produced and packaged between July 26 and Sept. 7 by JBS Tolleson in Arizona, authorities are concerned people have the beef stored in their freezers. The brands included in the recall are Cedar River Farms Natural Beef, Comnor Perfect Choice, Gourmet Burger, Grass Run Farms Natural Beef, JBS Generic, Showcase and Showcase/Walmart.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

With the initial recall including 6.5 million pounds of beef, the total is now 12,093,271 pounds, according to FSIS.

RELATED: People Might Stop Saying Phrases Like ‘Bringing Home the Bacon’ Thanks to Vegans, Says Scholar

Federal officials said 246 people in 26 states have been sickened in relation to the outbreak — a significant increase from 60 people in 16 states reported in October. Nearly 60 people have been hospitalized.

CNBC points out that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a case map which details 66 cases reported in California, 13 in Texas, 42 in Arizona and several other states reporting one case.

RELATED VIDEO: Food Hack: Make Stuffed Crust Pizza

RELATED: Applebee’s Is Selling $1 Holiday Jolly Rancher Cocktails Throughout December

Those with salmonella typically report symptoms including diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Though most people recover without treatment, young children and older adults are at a great risk.

If you have any questions regarding the recall, call the JBS’ consumer hotline at 1-800-727-2333.