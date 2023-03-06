Girl Scout Cookie Boxes of Limited Raspberry Rally Flavor Selling for Hundreds of Dollars on eBay

The Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) said they are "disappointed" about the "unauthorized resales" of the sold-out cookies

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on March 6, 2023 11:02 AM
The first shoe to drop: Girl Scouts announced the new Raspberry Rally cookie in Orlando, Florida, on Aug. 16, 2022
Raspberry Rally cookies. Photo: Willie J. Allen Jr./Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty

The new Raspberry Rally Girl Scout cookies — which were made available just two months ago — have already sold out, and some bundles of boxes are being resold for hundreds of dollars on eBay.

The tasty treat, which is considered a "sister cookie" to the beloved Thin Mints, was available only online and quickly became a hit with customers.

Now that they are unavailable to buy, the cookies are popping up on eBay, with single packages going for $25 and up. Some sellers are even bundling 20 packages for upwards of $450.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, The Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) said they are "disappointed" about the "unauthorized resales."

New Girl Scout Cookie. credit to Girl Scouts of the USA.
Raspberry Rally cookies. Girl Scouts of the USA

"While we are happy that there's such a strong demand for our cookies year-over-year, we're saddened that the platforms and the sellers are disregarding the core mission of the cookie program and are looking to make a profit off of the name without supporting our mission and the largest girl-led entrepreneurship program in the world," the organization said.

"When cookies are purchased through an unauthorized third-party seller, Girl Scout troops are deprived of valuable experience and, more importantly, proceeds that fund critical programming throughout the year," the statement continued.

eBay maintained that selling the cookies on their platform doesn't violate their policies, however.

"eBay's purpose is to connect people and build communities to create economic opportunity for all," a spokesperson for eBay tells PEOPLE in a statement. "We strongly support the entrepreneurial spirit of hardworking local Girl Scout troops and encourage cookie-seekers to also support their local Girl Scouts, however the sale of Girl Scout cookies does not violate eBay policies."

Boxes of the Raspberry Rally were the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for purchase online, something the organization said will allow members to focus on e-commerce skills.

"What makes Girl Scout Cookies even sweeter? Behind every box is a girl learning important skills to power her leadership journey and unlock a world of opportunities," GSUSA's Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou said in a statement to PEOPLE when the cookies were announced. "Financial literacy is not only a critical skill required for entrepreneurship, but an essential life skill."

