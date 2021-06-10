Rashida Jones and Dan Levy Talk Friendship and Their Go-To Takeout Orders During Quarantine

It was all about comfort food for Dan Levy and Rashida Jones during the pandemic.

The hilarious friends dug into all kinds of pandemic-coping activities, like ordering takeout, gardening, embroidery and even baking bread. When it comes to their favorite food, both actors were clear: it has to have some sort of dough.

"It was a lot of pasta, and pizza, pizza, pizza," Jones, 45, tells PEOPLE.

"Breakfast tacos, all day breakfast tacos," Levy, 37, chimes in, "and pizza and pasta basically anything that is wrapped in some kind of dough. If it's wrapped in dough, or between some sort of dough wrapping, I am ordering it."

dan levy and Rashida jones Credit: Elisabeth Caren

The Schitt's Creek creator was something of a quarantine star this past year. In November, he posed for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue and put a sexy spin on some of the most popular quarantine activities - including taking out the recycling.

"I was trying different pasta sauces, I was making breads, I was baking cookies. I did the Levain bakery chocolate chip cookies that I found the recipe online, and they weren't quite as good," he said at the time. "I did a banana bread recipe that a friend swore by, and then I made it, and it wasn't quite as good. And then, I did a sourdough bread that turned out like a really heavy, dense brick."

The Canada native found he had better luck with a cocktail shaker than he did a stand mixer. "I was doing Negronis, Manhattans and I have been trying to perfect a Cosmopolitan," Levy said. "It's my favorite cocktail. Sex and the City aside, it's a very refreshing beverage. But there's an alchemy to a Cosmopolitan that needs to be just right, otherwise it does not taste good. So, I have continually been trying to perfect the Cosmopolitan on the rocks in a tumbler, not a martini glass."

Levy and Jones' new Citi Custom Cash Card helps them earn points by actively adapting to individual shopping behaviors. The card launches Thursday, and Jones and Levy are thankful for the partnership for a very special reason.

"This is a significant step in my friendship with Dan, we are now officially partners," Jones says. "But also I think we're both really excited to get back out into the world and spend on things that we haven't been able to spend on and participate in things that we haven't been interacting with in a long time. So this Custom Cash Card helps you do that in a way that will ultimately benefit you for the things you do spend on."