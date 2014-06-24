Nothing Goes Better with a Ramen Burger than Ramen Fries

Yes, you read that correctly. You will soon be able to get your ramen burger with a side of crispy, crunchy ramen fries.

Ramen burger creator Keizo Shimamoto posted this photo to Instagram teasing his new deep-fried ramen side dish, served with a spicy mayo sauce and topped with chopped scallions.

Shimamoto has been serving the Japanese-American hybrid burger to lines of fans at Smorgasburg, the weekly food market in Brooklyn, and at various pop up markets in Los Angeles. But when his restaurant opens in Berg’n Beer Hall opens this summer in Brooklyn, foodies will be able to satisfy their ramen craving seven days a week. (There are also plans in the works for brick and mortar locations in L.A. and Honolulu.)

Plus, you’ll be able to taste test any other new ramen dishes Shimamoto dreams up. He posted this more traditional looking ramen dish as well.

Don’t want to brave the inevitable long lines this summer? Try your hand at making the ramen burger at home.

— Kristin Appenbrink